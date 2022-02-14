The absolute 5 best deals you can shop today from Samsung, Victoria's Secret and The Sill

Some of the best deals you can get today include powerful smartphones, durable cookware and even house plants.

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day. Today, we are loving all the incredible ways to save big on home essentials and stylish threads. If you're spending the holiday shopping, we've found the best deals on display at major outlets including Samsung, Victoria's Secret and The Sill.

From sales on last-minute Valentine's Day gifts and discounts on customer-favorite kitchen tools to markdowns on the latest smartphones on the market, we've got all your shopping needs covered.

Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on the best deals today. Just remember to act fast—there's no telling how long these epic sales will last.

The best deals to shop in February 2022

1. All-Clad

Shop All-Clad pots and pans up to 81% off during this warehouse sale.

Make restaurant-quality meals at home by shopping chef-approved cookware and kitchen tools right now during the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale. Through today, February 14, you can snag massive markdowns on top-notch pots, pans and bakeware. While everything included in the warehouse sale is a genuine All-Clad product that works just as well as the pricier ones you can buy off the shelf, the discounted items may come with damaged packaging, missing All-Clad engravings or minor cosmetic flaws. If you're cooking for a crowd, one great buy is the All-Clad HA1 hard-anodized nonstick 10-piece set, down from $700 to just $399.95. Ranking as our favorite nonstick cookware set, this collection of pots and pans was sleek, durable and easy to clean.

Shop the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale

2. Victoria's Secret

Shop last-minute Valentine's Day 2022 gifts during this massive Victoria's Secret sale.

Treat your valentine to stylish sleepwear and swimsuits by shopping the Victoria's Secret Winter sale right now. The customer-favorite retailer is offering Cupid-approved markdowns of up to 60% for Valentine's Day 2022. Looking for a last-minute V-Day gift for yourself of a loved one? Consider the Victoria's Secret sexy tee lightly-lined demi bra, down from $39.50 to as little as $9.99 right now. Available in several cute colors and patterns, this wardrobe essential features adjustable straps, a hook-and-eye closure and a low neckline.

Shop the Victoria's Secret Winter sale

3. The Sill

Shop The Sill for new indoor plants, planters and more.

Spruce up your interiors this winter with best-selling houseplants from The Sill. Right now you can shop the retailer's sale section to get up to 20% off customer-favorite plants, planters, bundles and more. That means, you can take home the popular apartment bundle for just $45, or $22.50 each—a savings of $7. The bundle includes a Philodendron Green and a Bird's Nest Fern in two 4-inch grow pots—perfect plants for spall spaces with low light, according to the brand. To transform your house into a relaxing oasis, consider the large Majesty Palm, down from $85 to just $68. Featuring long green fonds, this tropical palm can reach up to 10 feet in height and grows best in direct sunlight.

Shop The Sill sale

4. Gravity Blanket

Pick up our favorite weighted blanket at Gravity Blanket for a massive markdown.

Unwind after a long day with cozy blankets, pillows, sheets and more from Gravity Blanket, the brand that makes our favorite weighted blanket. Right now, you can shop the final days of the retailer's Valentine's Day sale to save as much as 30% off several most-wanted pieces. Included in the sale is the Reviewed-approved Gravity fleece weighted robe, down from $130 to just $97.50. We found the plush robe to be stress-relieving and cozy and thought that the 3-pound weighted wrap provided the perfect amount of pressure.

Shop the Gravity Blanket Valentine's Day sale

5. Samsung

Today, Samsung announced three new phones, the Galaxy S22 and S22+, as well as the Galaxy Note successor, the S22 Ultra.

Stay on top of the latest tech trends by pre-ordering a smartphone from Samsung's latest series before they hit shelves on Friday, February 25. The just-announced Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra can be yours for huge savings when you pre-order the devices today—you'll receive a credit of up to $250 (including an exclusive $50 credit for USAToday readers), a memory upgrade and up to $700 in trade-in credit. For a smartphone that does it all, consider the S22 Ultra, designed to have fast response times, a boosted refresh rate, an ultra wide camera lens and a high-definition display. With a retail value of $1,199.99, you can pre-order the gadget today for as little as $499.99 after applicable trade-in discounts—a whopping 58% markdown.

Shop the Samsung sale

Best ongoing deals to shop now

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best deals: Shop major sales at Samsung, Victoria's Secret and more