The absolute 5 best deals you can shop today from Samsung, Bed Bath & Beyond and REI

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
The best deals you can find today feature everything from jewelry, smartphones, running shoes and more.
The best deals you can find today feature everything from jewelry, smartphones, running shoes and more.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Get your weekend started on the right foot by shopping the best deals we've found from major retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, REI and Macy's. You can shop smart for outdoor threads that keep you cozy in the cold or some powerful cooking essentials, all available at significant price cuts.

From sales on must-have Valentine's Day gifts and discounts on customer-favorite kitchen goods to markdowns on the latest smartphones on the market, we've got all your shopping needs covered.

The best deals to shop in February 2022

1. Bed Bath & Beyond

Shop the best deals at Bed Bath &amp; Beyond to save as much as 20% on must-have cookware and kitchen tools right now.
If you're in the market for a few new pots and pans, today's your lucky day. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering markdowns of up to 20% on must-have cookware during its Beyond Cooking event. During the sale you can pick up the customer-favorite T-Fal Pure Cook nonstick aluminum 3-piece fry pan set for as little as $19.99—$15 off the original $34.99 list price. This top-rated kitchen kit includes 8-inch, 9.5-inch and 12-inch frying pans with superior ProGlide nonstick interiors and Thermo-Spot heat indicators for even and precise cooking.

Shop the Bed Bath & Beyond Beyond Cooking event

2. REI

Stay cozy outdoors by shopping for deals on clothes and more at this REI Outlet sale.
If the Winter Olympics have got you thinking about getting active outside, REI has plenty of discounted jackets, footwear and equipment on sale right now. Stay dry no matter how hard the rain falls with the Marmot Women's Lea rain jacket, typically listed for $150 but now available for $109.73. The brand says the jacket is both waterproof and breathable, and features a stowaway hood.

Shop the REI Outlet sale

3. Samsung

Samsung has announced three new phones, the Galaxy S22 and S22+, as well as the Galaxy Note successor, the S22 Ultra.
Stay on top of the latest tech trends by pre-ordering a smartphone from Samsung's latest series before they hit shelves on Friday, February 25. The just-announced Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra can be yours for huge savings when you pre-order the devices today—you'll receive a credit of up to $250 (including an exclusive $50 credit for USAToday readers), a memory upgrade and up to $700 in trade-in credit. For a smartphone that does it all, consider the S22 Ultra, designed to have fast response times, a boosted refresh rate, an ultrawide camera lens and a high-definition display. With a retail value of $1,199.99, you can pre-order the gadget today for as little as $499.99 after applicable trade-in discounts—a whopping 58% markdown.

Shop the Samsung sale

4. Tory Burch

Save big on winter wardrobe essentials right now at Tory Burch.
Shop stylish sales for your valentine right now at Tory Burch. The on-trend retailer is offering deep discounts on must-have shoes, handbags and clothing in its sale section ahead of Valentine's Day 2022. One great buy is the Tory Burch Kira chevron small camera bag, down from $358 to as little as $289 in the Sycamore/Rolled Gold colorway. This top-rated crossbody features an adjustable chain strap, interior pockets and a convenient zipper closure.

Shop the Tory Burch sale

5. Macy's

Shop the best deals right now at Macy&#39;s for stellar sales on jewelry, including gold necklaces and diamond rings.
If you're still looking for a Valentine's Day gift for your special someone, Macy's has you covered. Now through Monday, February 14, you can shop the retailer's line of customer-favorite jewelry for as much as 65% off. That means you can save big on everything from rings and bracelets to earrings and necklaces and even scoop dazzling discounts on diamond settings. Planning a V-Day proposal? Consider the Macy's certified diamond cushion halo twist bridal set, down from $2,000 to just $999 right now. Made with 14K white gold, the 5/8-karat diamond set features a stunning cushion halo engagement ring and an eye-catching diamond twist band. Better still, the popular retailer is also offering markdowns of up to 50% on clothing, handbags, home goods and kitchen essentials during its Valentine's Day sale. Furthermore, select items featured in the sale can be further discounted by up to 20% with the promo code VDAY.

Shop the Macy's sale

Best ongoing deals to shop now

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best deals: Shop huge sales at Samsung and Bed Bath & Beyond

