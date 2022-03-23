The absolute 5 best deals you can shop today at Saks Fifth Avenue, QVC and Samsung

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·3 min read
Shop the best deals right now at Samsung, QVC, Saks Fifth Avenue and more.
Shop the best deals right now at Samsung, QVC, Saks Fifth Avenue and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There are plenty of ways to save big while shopping online, but some retailers have better sales than others. Thankfully, we've found the best deals on everything from spring fashion to gasoline. You can shop Saks Fifth Avenue, QVC, Samsung and more for today's top deals.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

From discounts on must-have gadgets to savings on stylish shoes, we have all your shopping needs covered today. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on the best deals today. Just remember to act fast—there's no telling how long these epic sales will last.

Lowest price of the year: Save $74 on Apple AirPods on Amazon

Free cone day: Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day is back—here's how to cash in

The best deals today in March 2022

1. Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue is offering some of the best deals on spring fashion right now.
Saks Fifth Avenue is offering some of the best deals on spring fashion right now.

Spring is officially here and Saks Fifth Avenue is here to help give your closet a seasonal refresh. Shop the Friends & Family sale to save a whopping 25% on new arrivals, plus enjoy 20% off jewelry and 10% off select beauty products if you use the code BEAUTY10. If you want to step out of the house in style, consider the Stuart Weitzman Astrid lace-up leather sandals, down from $475 to $356.25 today. These strappy shoes feature an open toe design and faux pearl details.

Shop the Saks Fifth Avenue Friends & Family sale

2. QVC

Shop the best deals right now at QVC to save big on home goods and kitchen essentials.
Shop the best deals right now at QVC to save big on home goods and kitchen essentials.

Spruce up your home by shopping incredible markdowns on home goods and kitchen essentials right now at QVC. The retailer's frequently updated clearance section includes deep discounts across all categories, plus new QVC customers can save an additional $10 on their first purchase by entering coupon code SURPRISE at checkout. One great pick is the Ninja Foodi 5-quart 11-in-1 pressure cooker, down from $178.47 to just $114.98—a $63.49 price cut. Perfect for making quick and easy weeknight meals, this kitchen gadget features a removable cooking pot, a broil rack and a nonstick tray.

Shop the QVC clearance sale

3. Samsung

Save big on smart tech and home appliances by shopping the best deals at the Discover Samsung sales event.
Save big on smart tech and home appliances by shopping the best deals at the Discover Samsung sales event.

Pick up the latest smart tech at a bargain by shopping the Discover Samsung sales event. Now through Sunday, March 27, you can shop the quarterly sale to scoop incredible savings on home appliances, smartphones, TVs, tablets and media room essentials. When you shop the Discover Samsung sales event you can save big all week long—however, the daily deals will only be available for 24 hours. Today's daily offers include a deep discount on the Galaxy Watch 4 and a $60 discount on the 24-inch CRG5 gaming monitor.

Shop the Discover Samsung sale

4. Sam's Club

Gain access to all the best deals when you sign up for a Sam&#39;s Club membership today.
Gain access to all the best deals when you sign up for a Sam's Club membership today.

Get exclusive deals on home essentials by becoming a Sam's Club member and start saving in bulk! Right now, the warehouse shopping outlet is offering new members a $45 gift card if they sign up for a $45 annual membership. That means you get your initial investment put right back in your pocket. Members can save on household products, pantry treats and even gasoline. Select Sam's Club refueling stations open to the public offer a gas discount of $0.05 for members (depending on your city and Sam's Club location).

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership and get a $45 gift card

5. Allbirds

Pick up new sneakers and activewear for less right now at Allbirds.
Pick up new sneakers and activewear for less right now at Allbirds.

Kick off spring in style by picking up a trendy pair of Allbirds sneakers for an incredible price right now. Through today, March 21, customers can save 15% on select purchases less than $70 and 25% on select orders of $70 or more. That means you can get a pair of Allbirds sustainable sneakers for as little as $75. Meanwhile, you can snag even more savings by checking out Allbirds ReRun, the brand's just-launched e-commerce platform that sells second-hand shoes for less. During the limited-time sale you can get the Allbirds women's wool runners for as little as $85 for the Jackalberry color—a savings of $25. When we put these simple and stylish shoes to the test we found them to be incredibly comfortable and supportive.

Shop the Allbirds sale

The best deals this week

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best deals today: Shop deep discounts on fashion, home and cookware

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Saks' Friends & Family sale is happening now—save up to 25% on Rag and Bone, Alice + Olivia and more

    Saks Fifth Avenue is hosting its Friends & Family sale from now until March 29. Save up to 25% on jewelry, clothes from Alice + Olivia, and more.

  • 8 designer styles definitely worth buying during Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends & Family Sale

    These luxury deals are too good to miss.

  • Everything You Need To Know About Water Signs: Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces

    As we welcome Aries season in, we say goodbye to Pisces season, but we hold onto what the Sun in Pisces taught us. We hold onto it because the Zodiac is a wheel, always connected, and because while we move forward with the Sun in Aries, many of the planets that affect our daily lives still linger under the stars of Pisces and over us. The others trail behind in Aquarius and Capricorn, activating all four Western elements. Water mediates the conversation between these influences and, so, it is a

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.