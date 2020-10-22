Absentee or early voting? Here is the best way to vote in 2020, according to experts and activists

With the presidential election less than two weeks away, voting rights advocates, conservatives and community activists are urging the millions of voters who haven't voted yet to cast their ballots in person at the polls or at absentee ballot drop boxes.

The 2020 election is on track for record voter turnout as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic, a fight for racial equality and an economic recession. More than 35 million people have already voted.

But voters, particularly people of color and the elderly, are concerned about the health risk of voting in person and their vote being fairly counted.

People of color are dying of COVID-19 at higher rates than white people.

Voting rights groups have accused Republican lawmakers of suppressing Black and Latino voters with long lines in urban communities and restrictive voter laws while President Donald Trump maintains that mail-in voting is susceptible to fraud.

Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballot early at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Oct. 12, 2020.

Voters in 14 states – including the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin – have faced barriers to voting this year, a.ccording to the Pew Research Center

USA TODAY spoke with six people or groups that have a vested interest in this year's election. Here are their thoughts on how to vote:

ACLU: Use ballot drop boxes

Sarah Brannon, a managing attorney with the ACLU's Voting Rights Project, is encouraging people of color concerned about the health risks of in-person voting to deliver their mail-in ballots to drop boxes if they are available.

People living in poor, inner-city neighborhoods or Native American reservations have historically experienced slow or unreliable mail service from the U.S. Postal Service, Brannon said.

Voters can drop off absentee ballots in boxes instead of using the mail in Detroit.

"It’s a way for people to feel more trustful of the process," Brannon said. "You put your mail-in ballot in the drop box, it’s sealed, it’s picked up by an election official and you don’t have to worry about whether it's going to get delivered properly."

For Americans who don't have access to drop boxes, Brannon urges them to request their absentee ballot and mail it in as soon as possible.

Bipartisan group urges early voting

Ben Ptashnik, president of the National Election Defense Coalition – a bipartisan movement that strives to secure the nation’s voting systems – recommends early voting at the polls because voters are less likely to run into issues with their ballots.

Early voting, he said, gives voters the opportunity to resolve disputes from elections officials on signature matches or other problems with their ballots. It's also a better option for poor families who move often due to hardships and could see their ballot delivered to the wrong address, Ptashnik said.

“We believe that instead of pushing for vote by mail, the Democrats or anybody interested in civil rights of voters in inner cities should be pushing for social distancing, masks, getting gyms and stadiums (open) to vote," Ptashnik said. "Get people into a large space where they can distance themselves and get people to vote early in person because the problems are going to come on Election Day."

