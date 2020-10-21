Concerned about absentee ballot fraud? Don't be.

USA TODAY's Editorial Board endorsed a candidate for president for the first time. Rush Limbaugh gave a heartfelt update on his cancer battle. And two weeks before Election Day, our investigative team dives into absentee ballot fraud.

Absentee ballot fraud? Not really a thing

We’ve been hearing a lot about absentee ballot fraud this election year, so we analyzed a conservative foundation's database of fraud cases to get the scoop. What we found? Concerns about absentee ballot fraud aren’t supported by evidence – and it's not an election threat. A deep look at the Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud database shows that the majority of cases put just a few votes at stake and that the database presents misleading and incomplete information that overstates the number of alleged fraud instances, an investigation by USA TODAY, Columbia Journalism Investigations and the PBS series "Frontline" found.

The Editorial Board, independent from the newsroom, endorses Biden

In its 38 years of existence, the nonpartisan USA TODAY Editorial Board has never endorsed a candidate for president or recommended a nominee – until now. The Editorial Board, which is separate from the news department (and The Short List), endorsed Joe Biden for president. "This year, character, competence and credibility are on the ballot ... so, too, is the future of America's democracy," the Editorial Board wrote. Nicole Carroll, USA TODAY's editor-in-chief, explains why the board made the endorsement and how it won’t affect our coverage of either candidate.

Mike Pence: Reelect Trump to renew America’s promise

In response to the Editorial Board’s decision to endorse Biden for president, Vice President Mike Pence wrote an opposing view for USA TODAY. “When Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president, he launched a movement to restore the promise of America,” Pence wrote. Pence highlighted, among other things, the economy under the Trump administration, tax cuts, trade reform and the president’s support for the military and law enforcement.

