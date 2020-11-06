Abrogation of Art 370 Biggest Misstep for J&K, Says Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday, 6 November called the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as the biggest “misstep” for the union territory, reported news agency ANI.

“Where are development works? One year three months is long enough to get started on such projects. We had always said don't be under a misconception that removing Article 370 and 35A will solve all problems. It is the biggest misstep for J&K. We are not safe on our own lands,” said NC leader.

Omar Abdullah and NC patron Farooq Abdullah were addressing party workers in Jammu.

Speaking about militancy in the Valley, Abdullah said:

"“In 2012, 2013, 2014, there were barely some youth who were taking to arms. The number of men who joined the militancy over a period of 12-13 years is now being matched in a matter of months these days”." - Omar Abdullah, NC leader

Omar Abdullah claimed that the Centre had failed to keep its promise of development, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir feel more alienated in the country.

“They said that by removing Article 370 and 35A, people who were distraught with the Indian administration would completely be assimilated into the rest of the country. But I would like to say with conviction that by this these people are even more alienated than before,” Abdullah said.

NC Chief Farooq Abdullah said that Jammu and Kashmir wants to stay with India. He attacked the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that India belongs to Mahatama Gandhi and not BJP, reported ANI.

“If Jammu and Kashmir wanted to go to Pakistan, they would have done so in 1947. No one could have stopped it. But our nation is Mahatma Gandhi's India. Not BJP's India,” Farooq Abdullah said.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah on 15 October, announced the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, with the aim to restore J&K's Constitutional status as it existed before 5 August last year.

With this, the political parties in Kashmir gave a formal shape to their alliance formed after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)

