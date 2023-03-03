abrdn's (LON:ABDN) Dividend Will Be £0.073

abrdn plc's (LON:ABDN) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.073 per share on 16th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

abrdn's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. abrdn isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 9.3%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.193 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.146. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.7% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. abrdn has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 20% per annum. It's not great that the company is not turning a profit, but the decent growth in recent years is certainly a positive sign. As long as the company becomes profitable soon, it is on a trajectory that could see it being a solid dividend payer.

abrdn's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about abrdn's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Strong earnings growth means abrdn has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for abrdn that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

