abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on April 28, 2022. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")
As of the record date, March 4, 2022, FAX had outstanding 247,695,768 shares of common stock and 2,000,000 or private preferred stock. 67.15% of outstanding common stock and 100% of the outstanding private preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
Stephen Bird
160,599,800
4,814,607
2,266,926
To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
P. Gerald Malone
151,680,181
13,633,654
2,367,498
William Potter
151,370,248
13,878,494
2,432,591
For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
Moritz Sell
2,000,000
0
0
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")
As of the record date, March 4, 2022, FCO had outstanding 9,220,688 shares of common stock. 64.87% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Votes Abstained
Radhika Ajmera
5,577,132
269,354
134,484
To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
P. Gerald Malone
5,642,769
218,373
119,828
William Potter
5,658,379
211,529
111,062
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")
As of the record date, March 4, 2022, IAF had outstanding 24,149,126 shares of common stock. 71.16% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
Moritz Sell
16,362,802
487,610
334,670
To approve the continuation of Term for three Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
Moritz Sell
16,350,171
521,275
313,636
P. Gerald Malone
16,262,145
619,811
303,126
William Potter
16,218,675
654,959
311,448
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")
As of the record date, March 4, 2022, ACP had outstanding 23,352,890 shares of common stock and 1,600,000 shares of outstanding preferred stock. 75.54% of outstanding common stock and 63.45% of outstanding preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Stephen Bird
18,151,420
698,660
For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Trustee to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Nancy Yao Maasbach
1,015,211
127,691
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")
As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AGD had outstanding 12,549,581 shares of common stock. 79.26% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Gerald Malone
9,357,683
589,516
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")
As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 82.43% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Gerald Malone
78,312,792
8,593,480
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")
As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 72.13% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Gerald Malone
58,923,404
2,681,983
