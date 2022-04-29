abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on April 28, 2022. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, FAX had outstanding 247,695,768 shares of common stock and 2,000,000 or private preferred stock. 67.15% of outstanding common stock and 100% of the outstanding private preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Stephen Bird

160,599,800

4,814,607

2,266,926

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

151,680,181

13,633,654

2,367,498

William Potter

151,370,248

13,878,494

2,432,591

For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Moritz Sell

2,000,000

0

0

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, FCO had outstanding 9,220,688 shares of common stock. 64.87% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Votes Abstained

Radhika Ajmera

5,577,132

269,354

134,484

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

5,642,769

218,373

119,828

William Potter

5,658,379

211,529

111,062

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, IAF had outstanding 24,149,126 shares of common stock. 71.16% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Moritz Sell

16,362,802

487,610

334,670

To approve the continuation of Term for three Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Moritz Sell

16,350,171

521,275

313,636

P. Gerald Malone

16,262,145

619,811

303,126

William Potter

16,218,675

654,959

311,448

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")

As of the record date, March 4, 2022, ACP had outstanding 23,352,890 shares of common stock and 1,600,000 shares of outstanding preferred stock. 75.54% of outstanding common stock and 63.45% of outstanding preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Stephen Bird

18,151,420

698,660

For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Trustee to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Nancy Yao Maasbach

1,015,211

127,691

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")

As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AGD had outstanding 12,549,581 shares of common stock. 79.26% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Gerald Malone

9,357,683

589,516

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")

As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 82.43% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Gerald Malone

78,312,792

8,593,480

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")

As of the record date, March 14, 2022, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 72.13% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Gerald Malone

58,923,404

2,681,983

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter/fund-centre/closed-end-funds

CONTACT:

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699455/abrdn-US-Closed-End-Funds-Announce-Results-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders

