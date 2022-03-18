Roman Abramovich's jet among 100 planes grounded by US

·2 min read
An Aeroflot Boeing 777 in 2021
The sanctioned aircraft include Boeing jets being used by Russian flag carrier Aeroflot

Nearly 100 planes with ties to Russia have been effectively grounded by the US government, including one owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich.

The US Commerce Department has said the planes are in contravention of US sanctions on Russia.

Providing service to these aircraft anywhere in the world - including inside Russia - may lead to heavy fines and potential jail time, it says.

The list includes aircraft operated by Russian airlines, including Aeroflot.

While most are Boeing aircraft, a Gulfstream private jet owned by Mr Abramovich - the current owner of Chelsea football club - is also included.

The Russian was among seven oligarchs sanctioned by the UK government earlier this month in response to the Ukraine war.

Mr Abramovich, 55, is alleged to have strong ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he has denied.

In a statement, the department said any refuelling, maintenance or repair work of any of the listed aircraft - as well as the provision of spare parts - violates US export controls.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the move was in response to "Russia's brutal war of choice against Ukraine".

She added: "We are publishing this list to put the world on notice - we will not allow Russian and Belarusian companies and oligarchs to travel with impunity in violation of our laws."

The department said violators face "substantial jail time, fines, loss of export privileges, or other restrictions".

The regulations apply to any aircraft which has more than 25% US-origin content that was re-exported to Russia after new controls came into effect on 24 February, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

"By preventing these aircraft from receiving any service, for example, including from abroad, international flights from Russia on these aircraft are effectively grounded," the statement added.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said the US government hoped the move highlighted Russia's increasing isolation from the global economy.

"Our actions aren't idle words or dead letters on the page," he said. "They have real teeth and as Putin's vicious war continues, they will continue to bite harder on the Russian and Belarusian economies".

The US, Canada and European allies have already banned Russian aircraft from operating in their airspace, forcing Russian airlines to largely abandon their international routes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Feds: Guard lied in probe of gun found at NYC federal jail

    NEW YORK (AP) — A federal correctional officer was arrested Friday for lying to investigators after a loaded gun was found in an inmate's cell at a federal jail in New York City — the same troubled lockup where financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in 2019. Greg McKenzie, a guard at the since-shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center, used a prepaid cellphone to communicate with the inmate and the inmate's wife prior to the gun's discovery in March 2020, but denied doing so when federal agen

  • Ukrainian Ballet Star Artyom Datsishin Dies at 43 from Injuries in Russian Invasion: Report

    Artyom Datsishin was "seriously wounded" in Kyiv on Feb. 26, two days after Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, one friend said

  • Biden warns Xi about the 'consequences' of China supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

    Biden spoke with Xi Jinping for nearly two hours on Friday amid concerns that China may offer "material support" to Russia.

  • US House passes Crown Act which would end hair discrimination

    US House passes legislation aimed at putting an end to race-based discrimination over hair.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Putin uses WWII to justify war with Ukraine

    Vladimir Putin on Friday again painted his enemies in Ukraine as “neo-Nazis,” even though the country has a Jewish president who lost relatives in the Holocaust and who heads a Western-backed, democratically elected government. The Holocaust, World War II and Nazism have been important tools for Putin in his bid to legitimize Russia’s war in Ukraine, but historians see their use as disinformation and a cynical ploy to further the Russian leader’s aims. Israel has proceeded cautiously, seeking not to jeopardize its security ties with the Kremlin, despite what it considers the sacred memory of the 6 million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

  • Exclusive-Veon employees in bomb shelters keep Ukraine's biggest mobile network up -CEO

    Thousands of telecom operator Veon employees are working from bomb shelters in Ukraine and moving equipment to border areas to maintain a digital lifeline for refugees fleeing the war, the company's chief executive said on Friday. Their work has helped some 85% of Veon's telecom network remain operational in Ukraine since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, Veon CEO Kaan Terzioglu said in an exclusive interview with Reuters.

  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Political Satire Series Returns to Netflix amid Russian Invasion

    Servant of the People was originally streaming on Netflix from 2017 to 2021

  • Comic Relief airs without Zoe Ball and Kylie Minogue due to Covid

    Zoe Ball, Kylie Minogue and Joel Dommett are missing from Friday's Red Nose Day BBC One broadcast.

  • How would you describe America in one word? Poll finds some not-so-flattering answers

    Some of the answers included: laughable, interesting and train wreck.

  • Putin's rhetoric now more virulent amid Ukraine war, says expert

    “The Russian people will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors,” said Putin this week. View on euronews

  • Kevin McCarthy Says Madison Cawthorn 'Wrong' To Call Ukraine's Leader A Thug

    The far-right freshman Republican called Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug."

  • Rally around Putin to save Russia, Gazprom chief Miller says

    After the West slapped sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, Putin said that the United States had declared economic war and was plotting to rip apart Russia in an attempt to enforce its global hegemony. Alexei Miller, the head of Gazprom, said there were many examples of failed attempts to break Russia so people should be alert to destructive attempts to sow discord that might split the Russian people.

  • EU proposes to create solidarity fund for Ukraine's basic needs

    The European Union is considering creating a solidarity fund for Ukraine to help provide basic services in the country and meet citizens' immediate needs, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday. "The Fund would give liquidity for continued support to authorities and in the longer term serve as backbone for reconstruction of a free and democratic Ukraine once hostilities stop", Michel said in a tweet. Partners could contribute to the fund through an international donors conference, Michel said.

  • Spain changes stance, backs Moroccan rule in Western Sahara

    MADRID (AP) — Spain on Friday declared the beginning of “a new stage” in its strained relations with Morocco after the Spanish prime minister wrote to the Moroccan king, agreeing that having Western Sahara operate autonomously under Rabat's rule is “the most serious, realistic and credible” initiative for resolving a decades-long dispute over the vast African territory. This marked an enormous departure from Spain’s earlier stance of considering Morocco’s grip on Western Sahara an occupation. Th

  • Top ex-Kremlin official quits post after condemning Ukraine war

    Arkady Dvorkovich, deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2018, became one of Russia's most senior establishment figures to question the war when he told U.S. media this week that his thoughts were with Ukrainian civilians. His comments prompted a senior ruling party lawmaker to demand that he be fired and to accuse him of being part of a "fifth column" undermining Russia. The 49-year-old had been chairman since 2018 of the Skolkovo Foundation, an innovation and technology hub on the outskirts of Moscow that brands itself as a kind of Russian Silicon Valley.

  • Chris Cuomo is burning down CNN. And he's taking Don Lemon with him.

    The timing of Chris Cuomo's high dive into the mud bog is sad. After all, there is a war on. I mean a real war, not the one inside CNN's C-suite.

  • Photo shows destroyed Russian military helicopters on airfield attacked by Ukrainian forces at night

    The satellite image shows damage at Kherson International Airport in the south of Ukraine. The city was captured by Russian forces on March 2.

  • Factbox-Countries and companies shun Russian crude over Ukraine invasion

    While only a few countries, including the United States, Canada and Australia, have imposed outright bans, some buyers in Europe are shunning Russian oil to avoid reputational damage or possible legal troubles. Some 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and products may not find their way to market beginning in April, the International Energy Agency estimates. Russian officials, however, expressed hope that supplies would remain stable, while oil exports and transit from the country's western ports and Druzhba pipeline were expected to rise in the second quarter.

  • Colleges may be tricking veterans into taking out student loans, Biden admin. warns

    The Department of Education is warning colleges not to trick American veterans into taking out student loans they don't need.

  • Germany to lift most COVID restrictions

    Germany will lift most restrictions to contain the coronavirus despite infections hitting a record in the country on Thursday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks with leaders of Germany's 16 states that a record of almost 300,000 infections in one day was not good news, but the easing of restrictions was justified given intensive care units were not overwhelemed. As of March 20, requirements to wear a mask will be dropped in indoor places like schools and at supermarkets but will remain mandatory in medical clinics and care homes.