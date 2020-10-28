Abramorama Lands ‘Soros’ Documentary; Freestyle Digital Media Acquires ‘The Power Of Movement’ – Film Briefs

Abramorama has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Soros, the Jesse Dylan-directed documentary feature about billionaire activist George Soros from Vital Pictures. The film, which had its U.S. premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, will get a live streaming premiere on November 18 on the film’s website followed by a release on Watch Now @ Home starting on November 20th. Famous for betting against the Bank of England in 1992 and making a billion dollars in one day, Soros is maligned by ideologues on both the left and the right for daring to tackle the world’s problems and putting his money behind his fight – from free elections and freedom of the press to civil rights for minorities.

Dylan follows Soros across the globe and pulls back the curtain on his personal history, private wealth, and public activism. Soros reveals a complicated genius whose experience as a Jew during the Holocaust gave rise to a lifelong crusade against authoritarianism and hate.

Dylan is best known for narrative films such as Kicking & Screaming and American Wedding. Priscilla Cohen produced the documentary with Dylan serving as an exec producer.

***

Freestyle Digital Media has closed the worldwide rights deal for The Power Of Movement, a medically-themed documentary written and directed by Aaron M. Abelto. The doc is slated for release on DVD and global digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms through Freestyle Digital Media on November 17.

The docu follows radiation oncologist and choreographer Dr. Niraj Mehta on his mission to increase cancer awareness and treatment as he embarks on healing cancer through movement. Dr. Mehta started Making Moves Universal a couple of years ago to help promote his message to the world. The movement programs have helped in the healing process with his past and present patients, and these programs he’s designed have helped cancer patients deal with the disease, including the mental and physical aftermath of treatment.

Rajesh D. Felix and Sarah E. Felix produced the documentary. Freestyle Digital Media’s Director of Acquisitions, Caleb Ward, negotiated the acquisition deal.

***

Cleopatra Entertainment has picked up the North American rights to action sci-fi feature Scavenger, directed by Argentinian filmmakers Eric Fleitas and Luciana Garraza. Described as Mad Max meets Natural Born Killers, the pic takes place in a post-apocalyptic world with its own rules where Tisha (Sofia Lanaro) – a paid assassin and an underground organ dealer with a dark past – will seek revenge for a horrible crime against her family that has marked her entire life. Cleopatra will release the film as a deluxe Home Entertainment DVD/Soundtrack CD package in March 2021. The rights deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera, Tim Yasui VP/GM of Cleopatra Entertainment, with Julian Richards and Kevin Law from the Jinga Films Sales Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

