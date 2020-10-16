Abraflex Ltd. to Donate $5,000 COVID-19 Response Award Received from The Desjardins Group to Local United Way





Paisley, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to highlight the work Abraflex has done to combat COVID-19 and support the local community through their tireless work and donation to the United Way. At the outbreak of COVID-19, Abraflex’s highly skilled and experienced team stepped up and acted quickly to produce the PPE materials vital to Ontario’s response efforts. Demonstrating the true Ontario Spirit, we are delighted to highlight the work Abraflex continues to do, work which led to The Desjardins Group awarding Abraflex a $5,000 cheque which in turn has been donated to the local United Way.

OCNI member Abraflex is a manufacturer of sophisticated Personal Protective Equipment to the Nuclear Power Generation Industry holding a WNSL with the CNSC and has a fully operational laundry facility situated on 44 acres of properly zoned space.

Quotes:

“The selfless commitment Abraflex TEAM demonstrated retooling and continuing to work manufacture Medical Isolation gowns because the supply in North America stopped, enabling Ontario health care providers to have much needed PPE to battle COVID-19. Abraflex is regifting the money to the United way on behalf of its dedicated employees.”

–John Bradley, President & CEO, Abraflex

“Desjardins has demonstrated generosity and selflessness through the COVID-19 Response Award -- a great initiative to recognize companies that have gone above and beyond throughout this pandemic. As a recipient of this award, and by donating the funds back into the local community, Abraflex has once again shown true Ontario Spirit and stepped up in our province’s fight against COVID-19. I am continually impressed by the commitment of companies across our robust nuclear supply chain, like Abraflex, to come together and support our frontline workers while showing strong leadership in the local communities within which they operate by supporting local charitable causes.”

–Hon. Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy

“I am proud to recognize Abraflex’s decision to help fill the urgent need for COVID PPE for Ontario’s frontline healthcare workers. I also want to applaud the generosity of The Desjardins Group in presenting a $5000 award to Abraflex for its service to Ontarians at this time of urgent need and for Abraflex’s community dedication in donating this award directly to the local United Way.”

–Dr. Ron Oberth, President and CEO, OCNI

“Following the COVID-19 crisis, new categories of projects have been added to support our companies in the resumption or continuity of their activities, as Abraflex had to do. Desjardins is proud to support its businesses in order to ensure the continuity of their business model. Desjardins Ontario Credit Union has set aside an envelope of $ 270,000 in this Fund to support businesses in 2020 and 2021 that request it.”

–Gabriel Godin, Director, Vice-President, Business Banking, The Desjardins Group

“We are truly thrilled to express our continued gratitude to Abraflex for their outstanding community support during these challenging times. In addition to all their support to our frontline workers with outstanding PPE, they are supporting the broader community response with this contribution to the United Way of Bruce Grey. This donation will support the United Way and all its continued work in the community, addressing gaps and needs and co-ordinating supports throughout the Bruce Grey region”

– Francesca Dobbyn, Executive Director United Way of Bruce Grey

“Abraflex made significant contributions to protect our health-care workers in the face of this pandemic and was a prime example of the nuclear industry’s ability to respond and is richly deserving of this recognition. The leaders at Abraflex quickly mobilized their employees and facility in Paisley to produce protective gowns for our hospitals and other health-care workers demonstrating innovation and compassion in this time of need.”

–John Peevers, Director of Community, Media Relations and Economic Development, Bruce Power

