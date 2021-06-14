ABP Journalist Dies Day After Seeking Police Protection in UP

A day after asking for police protection, ABP journalist in Uttar Pradesh, Sulabh Srivastava died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday, 13 June.

Srivastava was found injured near a brick kiln on Katra road. He died on being taken to the hospital. Though the police has revealed in the preliminary investigation that Srivastava died due to the injuries of a road accident, it is feared that he may have been attacked.

On Saturday, Srivastava had written a letter to the police and told them that he feared for his life. He had written a letter to the ADG and the SP, demanding police protection after running a news report against the liquor mafia in the district.

In his letter, Srivastava said that he had covered a story about raids on illegal liquor units for which the liquor mafia was angry with him. He added that whenever he left his house, it seemed that someone was following him.

Another ABP journalist with Srivastava said that they had gone to cover a story when this accident happened.

He said, “I took my bike while Srivastava followed me. Then someone called me from my partner’s phone and told me that he had (met with) an accident. We went there and somehow took him to the hospital but he could not be saved.”

At present, the police is investigating the matter.

