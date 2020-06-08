Affordable Above-Ground Pools That Look Nice

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

These cute and stylish above ground pools aren't an eyesore. (Photo: QVC)

You might be reconsidering your annual family trip to the beach or canceling your pool membership for a summer of social distancing. If that’s the case, your summer getaway may just be to the outdoor space at you home.

You may have recently invested in some patio furniture and decor to spruce up your now coveted green space — especially if you moved your home office outside for the season. If you’re still looking to make a splash this summer, investing in an above-ground pool might be your answer. But these aren’t the blow-up pools of your childhood.

Long gone are the days of tacky inflatable pools that are more of an eyesore in your backyard than a blissful escape. There’s a new wave of trendy, aesthetically pleasing inflatable pools for adults, kids and, yep, even your dog.

Many of these cool pool brands are made specifically for small spaces, so you can use them on a tiny porch or in a narrow backyard.

Mylle is one such inflatable pool brand that has been making the rounds on Instagram with its artistic-looking above-ground pools for $100. The up-and-coming brand is so in demand that this trendy terrazzo style, along with all the rest of Mylle’s stock, is currently sold out on the website.

But don’t sweat it if you’re eager to get your hands and an above-ground pool that doubles as eye candy.

There are plenty of other pretty pools out there for under $150. We found this blue inflatable pool with more than 1,000 reviews for just $25 on Amazon. (And we even spotted an adorable puppy pool for $50 on Chewy.)

Keep in mind that many of these pools are selling out fast, but most restocks are expected before the end of summer.

Below, we’ve rounded up affordable above-ground pools that are perfect for small spaces.

Take a look:

Minnidip 5-Foot Gingham Luxe Adult Pool

Find it for $38 at QVC.

Lilly Pulitzer Fancy Flamingo Pool

Get it for $140 at Pottery Barn Kids.

Intex Crystal Blue Inflatable Pool

Find it for $25 on Amazon.

Intex Sunset 4 Rings Pool

Get it for $16 from SwimInn.

Liewood Leonore Pool in Confetti Mix

Get if for $40 from Scandibørn.

Liewood Savannah Pool in Yellow Mellow

Get it for $64 from Scandibørn.

Fruits Mini Inflatable Pool

Find it for $30 at Urban Outfitters.

FUNBOY Spring Flowers Mini Inflatable Pool

Find it for $60 at Urban Outfitters.

Minnidip 7-Foot Tropical Luxe Adult Pool

Find it for $64 at QVC.

FUNBOY Tropical Mini Inflatable Pool

Find it for $60 at Urban Outfitters.

ban.do Heart Mini Inflatable Pool

Find it for $85 at Urban Outfitters.

Minnidip 5-Foot Watermelon Luxe Adult Pool

Find it for $38 at QVC.

Sun Squad Watermelon Kiddie Pool

Find it for $20 at Target.

La Vaca Minnidip Luxe Inflatable Adult Kiddie Pool

Find it for $95 on eBay.

Homech Inflatable Swimming Pools

Find it for $118 on Amazon.

Intex 6ft x 20in Easy Set Swimming Pool

Find it for $80 on Amazon.

Intex Inflatable Rainbow Cloud Outdoor Baby Pool

Find it for $36 at Target.

Cool Pup Splash About Dog Pool

Find it for $116 at Chewy.

KOPEKS Outdoor Portable Rectangular Dog Swimming Pool

Find it for $50 at Chewy.

