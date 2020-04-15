About 700 reports of safe-distancing infringements made per day via OneService app: Grace Fu

A screengrab (left) of the new safe-distancing infringement reporting feature on the OneService app, which was talked about by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu (right) in her Facebook post. (PHOTO: Facebook / Grace Fu)

SINGAPORE — About 700 safe-distancing infringements have been reported each day since the authorities began allowing members of the public to submit feedback on such acts via the OneService app.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu revealed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday (14 April) night, and noted that the reports have been coming in since the service was made available on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“While (the Municipal Services Office) and our partners will not be able to reply to your feedback or enforce against violations immediately, please know that we value your input as it helps us identify the ‘hotspots’ so that we can enforce against infringements more effectively, with the finite resources that we have,” she said in the post.

She also included instructions for how members of the public can submit their reports, along with photographic evidence, via the app.

Fu said that there has been a “multi-fold” increase in the number of Singaporeans downloading the app over the recent long weekend.

Since the service was rolled out, some netizens have posted complaints on the OneService Facebook page concerning issues faced logging into the app and in making reports.

“The new reporting category was created within a day, and we continue to improve on the OS App’s resilience. We seek your understanding if you encounter intermittent delays in our app service,” said Fu in her post.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19: Foreign worker dormitories to be 'effectively' in lockdown – Josephine Teo

COVID-19: It's now mandatory to wear a face mask while outdoors – Lawrence Wong

COVID-19: 334 new cases in Singapore, 189 linked to clusters; total 3,252