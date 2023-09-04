Aboubacar Camara was a Louisville men’s soccer star. He hopes to become the same at UK.

Over the last three seasons, nobody was more important to the Louisville men’s soccer program than Aboubacar Camara.

The raw numbers alone reflect this.

Camara — a 5-foot-10 forward from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, but who was born in the country of Guinea in West Africa — led the Cardinals in scoring in each of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons.

As a freshman in 2020, he scored six goals, including three game-winners. As a sophomore in 2021, his 13 goals ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Last year as a junior, Camara was at it again: He scored six goals, including a late equalizer in an NCAA Tournament match.

But for all the goals scored and accolades received, there was something missing for Camara.

“It just wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t the playing style (for me), and then obviously the coaching was a little bit different,” Camara told the Herald-Leader.

What Camara was looking for, he appears to have found in Lexington.

Camara made the approximately 80-mile switch from U of L to UK this offseason, joining the Wildcats prior to spring practice.

What sold Camara on head coach Johan Cedergren’s program?

“After watching (UK) last year, the way they played … . When I had a meeting with the coach, with the playing staff, (learning) how they would use me, there was no doubt I was going to be here,” Camara said.

Kentucky men’s soccer senior forward Aboubacar Camara scores on a penalty kick against Florida Gulf Coast during a match at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Aug. 24. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Camara is far from the first athlete to transfer to UK from U of L.

Just a few seasons ago, midfielder Cameron Wheeler did the same, and then he scored for Kentucky in a 3-1 win at Louisville. (Camara also scored in that match for the Cardinals.)

But Camara is one of the highest-profile players in a given sport to switch sides in the commonwealth rivalry.

Independent of the distinct dynamics that come with going from Louisville to Kentucky (or vice versa), there’s also something to be said for landing a player via the NCAA transfer portal with 25 goals to his name at the highest level of men’s college soccer.

How did Kentucky do it?

Story continues

“Obviously you want to go somewhere where they hold you accountable, and want (to get) the best out of you,” Camara said. “After talking to Coach Johan, the first time, I knew this was the place because I needed a little bit of hard coaching after my time at Louisville.”

“I felt like we had a really good connection in regards to my goals, our team goals, are very similar to what he wants to do,” Cedergren said. “Any area around the 18-yard box when he gets the ball, it’s either a scoring chance or an assist.”

Cedergren added that while Camara still has two years of NCAA eligibility left, he hopes to play only one more season before pursuing a pro career.

Kentucky men’s soccer senior forward Aboubacar Camara watches a ball in the air during the team’s against Florida Gulf Coast at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Aug. 24. Camara was born in Guinea, a country in West Africa, and moved to the United States when he was 12. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Early returns have been promising for Kentucky with Camara now a key part of its offensive attack.

He scored his first UK goal on a penalty kick and also registered an assist in the Wildcats’ season-opening win over Florida Gulf Coast last month.

“I can do a little bit of everything,” Camara said. “My strength is running in behind and holding up the ball. I’m a good finisher around the box.”

But UK, ranked No. 2 in the country and with a 2-1-0 record this season, has also experienced the struggles that could have been expected from a new-look team.

Kentucky has 14 newcomers, and it lost several notable offensive players from a season ago, including longtime striker Eythor Bjorgolfsson (24 career goals) and midfielder Nick Gutmann (the NCAA leader in assists last season).

UK lost 1-0 on Friday night at Wisconsin.

This marked the first time since March 18, 2021, that Kentucky lost a regular season match in 90 minutes.

Next up for Camara and the Cats?

A Tuesday night road tilt at Louisville: The Cardinals are 3-0-0 on the young season and are ranked No. 13 in the country.

It will be a chance for Camara to face his former coaches and teammates — to go back to where it all started — with the added pressure of delivering for his new ones.

“Every time (we played UK) it was a tough game,” Camara said. “They were really organized every time, hard-working team, they play well together. … When things didn’t go well, they stuck together. That’s what stood out to me, and they were all playing for each other.”

Kentucky senior forward Aboubacar Camara, left, jumps to contest a ball during a match against Florida Gulf Coast at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Aug. 24. Camara previously played three seasons at Louisville and scored 25 goals for the Cardinals. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

