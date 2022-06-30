Abortions in TV, film started with hysteria, then became (mostly) accurate. But what now?

Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
·7 min read

In 1972, Beatrice Arthur starred in one of the most highly-rated and controversial episodes of American TV history on Norman Lear's CBS comedy "Maude." The title character of the "All in the Family" spinoff became pregnant and after some soul searching and deep family discussions, decides to have an abortion.

Fifty years after this landmark moment in popular culture, which predated a Supreme Court ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion, the current court overturned that 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Abortion rights are now decided by laws at the state level, and many outlawed abortion or severely restricted access to it immediately following the June 24 ruling.

Abortion has been a topic Hollywood writers have returned to repeatedly in film and TV: in sitcoms, drama series, teen shows, indie movies, blockbuster films and classics from "Grey's Anatomy" to "Friday Night Lights" to "American Horror Story," and from "The Godfather Part II" to 2021's "Plan B."

"Film and TV get abortion right when they recognize and highlight the diversity of abortion stories, and acknowledge that each one is informed by the lived experiences of the person seeking an abortion," says Rebecca Reingold, associate director of the Health and Human Rights Initiative at Georgetown University. Reingold notes that how abortion plays out in popular culture influences how the greater public views it in real life.

As Americans on both sides grapple with what's next, we look back on how the medical procedure has appeared in film and TV over the decades:

More: My mother wanted to explain her decision to have an abortion. I wanted to help her do that.

Bea Arthur in a scene from the television series &quot;Maude.&quot; The series broke ground by including an abortion in a plot in 1972.
Bea Arthur in a scene from the television series "Maude." The series broke ground by including an abortion in a plot in 1972.

When abortion was a really big deal: 'Maude' to 'All My Children'

One of the earliest and most controversial TV episodes about abortion was a 1962 installment of CBS legal drama "The Defenders," in which the father-son legal team defended a doctor accused of performing illegal abortions. The episode caused a huge controversy, and regular advertisers refused to sponsor the program.

More: New movies focusing on abortion hit Sundance

The 1966 film “Alfie” takes a decidedly anti-abortion stance, after Michael Caine’s playboy helps secure a procedure for his lover (Vivien Merchant) and looks on in horror.

"Maude" depicted its main character, at age 47 and already a mother, procuring one legally near her suburban home in Tuckahoe, New York. In 1973, ABC daytime soap "All My Children" depicted a much younger single character, Erica Kane (Susan Lucci), getting a legal abortion so she could continue her modeling career.

Predictable abortion plots: The 1980s-2000s

In the late ’80s through the early 2000s, abortion became a common plot point on TV and in film. But whenever it was discussed, it was easy to predict how the plot would play out.

Vox writer Tanya Melendez categorized TV abortions of this era into three categories: The “Whew! That was close!” plot; the “and baby makes drama!” plot; and the “both sides” plot. (It's also worth adding the "punishment for going through with it" plot.)

Often, the woman considering an abortion would miscarry (or learn she wasn't really pregnant at all) before needing to make (or go through with) the decision, such as in ABC's "Party of Five" in 1996, "Grey's Anatomy" in 2005 and HBO's "Girls" in 2012. Still, other shows offered "very special episodes" about abortion, pedantically delineating the arguments for and against, as in a 1985 episode of CBS' "Cagney and Lacey."

Keri Russell as Jenna in the film &quot;Waitress.&quot; After becoming pregnant and stuck in an abusive marriage, Jenna decides to go through with the pregnancy, even though she says she &quot;hates&quot; it. At the end of the film, giving birth gives her the strength to leave her husband.
Keri Russell as Jenna in the film "Waitress." After becoming pregnant and stuck in an abusive marriage, Jenna decides to go through with the pregnancy, even though she says she "hates" it. At the end of the film, giving birth gives her the strength to leave her husband.

Many women who consider having an abortion choose to have the baby and find their lives enriched by it, such as in a 1992 episode of CBS' "Murphy Brown,"  "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1994 and 2007 film "Waitress."

Writers have also used abortion storylines to punish female characters. In 2004, NBC soap "Days of Our Lives" featured a storyline in which Mimi (Farah Fath) becomes infertile after having an abortion. In the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing," Penny (Cynthia Rhodes) is badly injured during a botched abortion. And Kate Winslet’s April bleeds to death after attempting a self-abortion in 2008’s “Revolutionary Road."

Andrea Navedo as Xo and Gina Rodriguez as Jane in CW's &quot;Jane the Virgin.&quot; Xo becomes pregnant in middle age when she's already a grandmother, and she decides to have an abortion via medication.
Andrea Navedo as Xo and Gina Rodriguez as Jane in CW's "Jane the Virgin." Xo becomes pregnant in middle age when she's already a grandmother, and she decides to have an abortion via medication.

Realism and relaxation: The chill abortions of the last 10 years

Abortions on screen in previous decades commonly (and inaccurately) featured great danger and sometimes adverse medical consequences, says Steph Herold, who studies how abortion is portrayed onscreen for Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health, an advocacy group. "Less than 0.25% of abortions result in a major complication – yet on screen, 18% of abortions result in a major, adverse medical complication, a nearly seventy-fold exaggeration," she says. "We know that risk makes for good TV, but because the American public has so little knowledge about abortion ... the dangerous story is understood as a typical one."

This has changed incrementally in the last 10 or so years, with more realistic portrayals of abortion, including medication, the most common form of abortion in the United States. Some TV shows and films relaxed the emotional toll for characters, making abortion a plot point much like any other.

On CW's "Jane the Virgin" and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," middle-aged mothers choose to have abortions with little incident in 2016 episodes. Recent films including “Plan B,” “Unpregnant” and “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always” have taken both comedic and dramatic looks at young women hitting the road to procure birth control pills and safe abortions, while comedies including 2014’s “Obvious Child” and 2020’s “Saint Frances” depict women who are neither defined nor traumatized by their abortions.

Still, many fail to portray the realities of abortion, including barriers to access and the race of characters who most often seek them.

"We've found that very few films and TV shows depict the most common barriers to abortion access ... and characters of color as the ones having the abortion," says Herold.

Comedian Alison Lieby in her new show, &quot;Oh God, A Show About Abortion,&quot; currently running in New York.
Comedian Alison Lieby in her new show, "Oh God, A Show About Abortion," currently running in New York.

What about in the post-Dobbs world?

When the initial draft opinion in Dobbs leaked two months ago, comedian Alison Leiby was in the midst of a New York run of her one-woman show, "Oh God, A Show About Abortion," in which she talks about getting an abortion at 35.

Leiby's show is scheduled to return this fall, and she wonders how Hollywood and other artists will talk about abortions in the years to come.

"It has only been in the last few years that pop culture depicted a wider array of abortion narratives," she says in an interview that follwed the Supreme Court's reversal. "On one hand, I hope that continues, and I consider my show to be part of that trend. On the other hand, it feels challenging to tell those stories of simple abortion procedures when half the country no longer has access to them."

Hints of what the future of abortion stories might look like on screen can be glimpsed in recent films and TV shows that depict the world of illegal abortions before Roe.

Members of &quot;Jane,&quot; an organization from the 60s and 70s that helped women obtain abortions when they were outlawed.
Members of "Jane," an organization from the 60s and 70s that helped women obtain abortions when they were outlawed.

Acclaimed 2021 French film "Happening" features a woman trying to obtain the procedure in 1963 France. "Call Jane" is a fictionalized film about the Jane Collective, an underground network in 1960s Chicago that helped women obtain safe abortions. (HBO's "The Janes" explores the same subject in a documentary.) PBS series "Call the Midwife," about midwives in London in the mid-20th century, followed a police investigation into illegal abortions.

Abortion has been fodder for Hollywood drama for decades; it's not going to disappear from these stories as the country navigates the uncertain post-Roe future. What remains to be seen is how true to life those stories are, and how they affect the public consciousness.

"Abortion storytelling can be both accurate and entertaining," says Herold.

Over the past 60 years, that storytelling has inched closer to finding that balance between accuracy and entertainment. As the real-life story of abortion changes in the U.S., Hollywood will have to change too.

Contributing: Patrick Ryan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion and Hollywood: The road from hysteria to accuracy

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear ex-Cuomo aide's appeal of bribery conviction

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by a former aide to New York state ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo to overturn his bribery conviction on the basis that influential private citizens cannot be prosecuted on public corruption charges. The justices took up an appeal by Joseph Percoco, who was convicted in 2018 in Manhattan federal court on bribery and conspiracy charges for taking payments from an energy company executive and two real estate developers seeking favorable treatment for their projects. Prosecutors called him Cuomo's "right-hand man."

  • Kentucky judge blocks two anti-abortion laws from going into effect after Supreme Court ruling

    A judge granted a temporary restraining order to stop enforcement of state’s ‘trigger’ law and six-week ban

  • Without Roe v. Wade, U.S. Maternal Mortality Rates May Get Even Worse

    The United States is a surprisingly dangerous place to be pregnant. The U.S. maternal mortality rate—nearly 24 deaths per 100,000 live births, as of 2020—is far higher than in comparable developed nations, and research shows it has gotten worse in recent years, not better. Maternal death rates are particularly high among Black women, at 55 deaths per 100,000 births compared to 19 deaths per 100,000 births among white women.

  • U.S. Supreme Court throws out rulings that invalidated abortion laws

    The U.S. Supreme Court, in the aftermath of its decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, on Thursday threw out lower court rulings that invalidated three abortion laws at the state level. All three laws - from Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana - were blocked by lower courts based on Roe and the subsequent 1992 ruling that reaffirmed it.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t