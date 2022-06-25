Are abortions legal in Canada? Yes, but access can be challenging depending on where you live: 'It's not all perfect here'

A pro-choice counter-protester holds a sign on the sidelines of the pro-life National March for Life in Ottawa, Ontario, on May 12, 2022. Lars Hagberg / AFP

Abortion is legal in Canada, but access to care remains an issue for Canadians who live in small towns or rural parts of the country.

Access to abortion is enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The landmark decision, R v. Morgentaler was made in 1988 when the Supreme Court of Canada decided restrictive criminal laws on abortion violated the Charter rights of women, specifically the security of the person.

Michelle Fortin, the executive director of Options for Sexual Health, based in British Columbia, told Insider that advocates like herself don't necessarily want it to become a law.

"Laws can be changed, but to change the charter would take a whole lot of work," she said.

Fortin said about one in three Canadians will have an abortion in their lifetime and nearly 60% of people who seek an abortion already have children. She said ensuring equitable access should be top of mind, especially for those who are racialized, Indigenous, living in poverty, or part of the LGBTQ community.

"Supporting choice doesn't mean supporting abortion. It means supporting other people's choices for their own bodies," she said.

Most abortion facilities in the country are located in major city centers near the Canada-US border, which leaves large swaths of the population without access to providers.

Jill Doctoroff, the executive director of the National Abortion Federation Canada told Insider that NAF helps with abortion-related travel costs for those who may have financial difficulties.

Another barrier facing Canadians wanting to access abortion care depends on what province they reside in. For those who live in Prince Edward Island, abortion care can be accessed up to 12 weeks and six days gestation. Anyone wanting an abortion after that time must travel to another province.

"It's not all perfect here either and as you can imagine, the barrier-issues folks have are important and real to them," Doctoroff told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider