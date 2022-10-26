Daily Briefing: Abortion takes midterm center stage

Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Reproductive rights proved to be a key counterpoint in Tuesday night debates among candidates in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Michigan. Also in the news today: President Joe Biden warned evoking nuclear weapons would be a major misstep for Russia. A USA TODAY report on the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. How much sleep did you get last night?

Here's Wednesday's headlines.

Fetterman, Oz, Whitmer: Debates focus on abortion

Candidates in key races in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Colorado faced off on the debate stage as the final weeks of the midterm cycle come to a close. In Pennsylvania, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman debated Republican Mehmet Oz. The Senate race— which featured the most high-profile debate of the night — could determine which party maintains control of the currently evenly divided Senate. Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet sparred Republican Joe O'Dea and in Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer squared off against Republican Tudor Dixon. Both Bennet and Whitmer are running to keep their seats. Read more

One thing to know: As it has in many battleground states, abortion took center stage.

  • Fetterman said he supports codifying reproductive rights into federal law, and that he wants to look into the face of Pennsylvania women and ask them if they want Oz to have a say over their bodies. Oz dodged the abortion issue.

  • Whitmer vowed to support Proposal 3 on the ballot this fall that would enshrine the right to abortion access, while Dixon accused the Democrat of having a "radical opinion of abortion" with no restrictions on the procedure.

  • In ColoradoUnlike Republicans running in other Senate races, O'Dea is running a more moderate campaign. He supports abortion up until the 20-week mark and doesn't want Donald Trump to run for president in 2024.

Gunman left behind a handwritten  note in St. Louis high school shooting

The 19-year-old gunman, who was killed by police within minutes of the first 911 call, used an AR-15-style weapon and had more than 600 rounds of ammunition during the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis Police Commissioner Mike Sack said at a press conference Tuesday. The gunman also left behind a handwritten  note, Sack said. More than 100 people gathered at a vigil Monday night to honor the victims and share a range of emotions including "frustration, anger, grief,"  St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said at the press conference. Officials and family members identified the victims as 61-year-old Barbara Kuczka and 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell. Read more

More news to know now

🌤 What's the weather this Wednesday? Check your local forecast here.

Biden warns Moscow using nukes would be 'serious mistake'

Amid repeated accusations between the warring parties that the other plans to escalate the conflict by using a non-conventional weapon, President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned Russia it would be a "serious mistake'' to detonate a nuclear arm. For the last three days the Russians have been making unsubstantiated accusations that Kyiv intends to launch a so-called dirty bomb, which causes terror by scattering radioactive waste when it explodes. The Ukrainians have responded by saying Moscow is establishing a pretext for using a nuclear weapon in a war it's losing on the battlefield. Read more

Power outages are seen in the city center on October 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Restricted power supplies and limits on electricity have begun in the city so that energy companies can repair power facilities hit by a wave of recent Russian air strikes.
Power outages are seen in the city center on October 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Restricted power supplies and limits on electricity have begun in the city so that energy companies can repair power facilities hit by a wave of recent Russian air strikes.

Jackson water crisis flows from a century of poverty, neglect and racism

More than a century before failing infrastructure left Jackson, Mississippi, without running water this summer, thousands of the capital city's residents gathered in a park downtown to celebrate the new water filtration plant that promised to turn the muddy liquid flowing into people’s taps into “clean, pure water.” Today, Jackson’s water system is a symbol of national embarrassment, highlighted by this August’s crisis that deprived more than 170,000 people of water to drink, wash or flush toilets. Read more

🛑 Can't read this article? Stories like this are possible because of our subscribers like you. Your support will allow us to continue to produce quality journalism.

Passing out water to residents of Jackson, Miss., on Aug. 18, 2022.
Passing out water to residents of Jackson, Miss., on Aug. 18, 2022.

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here. Already a subscriber and want premium content texted to you every day? We can do that! Sign up for our subscriber-only texting campaign.

Who's just gotten out of the Ye business, and why?

Kanye Omari West, now better known as simply Ye, in many ways embodies the American dream. He transformed himself from a college dropout to a music and fashion industry juggernaut, amassing millions of fans (and dollars) along the way. But an unrelenting penchant for controversial behavior and comments anchored to swirling metal health questions have come home to roost. On the heels of Ye's recent antisemitic comments, white supremacists on Saturday demonstrated their support for Ye – and their hatred of Jews – above a Los Angeles freeway. Those comments, amplified by the freeway protests, sparked major brands, including Adidas, to cut ties. Read more

A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas at Kickclusive, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportswear company said would hit its bottom line.
A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas at Kickclusive, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportswear company said would hit its bottom line.

📷 Photo of the day: Incredible views of partial solar eclipse as moon passes between sun and Earth 📷

The Oct. 25 partial solar eclipse began over Iceland as the rare celestial spectacle started to make its way east across a swath of the Northern Hemisphere. Click here to see more photos of the spectacular event.

Students wearing sunglasses observe a partial solar eclipse in Kosovo capital Pristina on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Students wearing sunglasses observe a partial solar eclipse in Kosovo capital Pristina on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

One more thing

It's getting ugly for QB Tom Brady, who was held to three points or fewer for the third time in his three seasons with Tampa Bay.
It's getting ugly for QB Tom Brady, who was held to three points or fewer for the third time in his three seasons with Tampa Bay.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note, shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fetterman, Oz, Whitmer, Ukraine, St. Louis, Ye: Daily Briefing

Latest Stories

  • Rishi Sunak's first speech as Prime Minister in full

    Rishi Sunak's makes his first speech as Prime Minister in Downing Street having replaced Liz Truss in the role.

  • Rishi Sunak latest news: Jeremy Hunt delays fiscal statement until Nov 17

    Rishi Sunak faces first PMQs at noon New PM Sunak replaces third of Truss's Cabinet Who's in and who's out as PM appoints top team Ex-No 10 chief of staff: I would not have rehired Suella PM hints at visit to Ukraine amid vow of 'steadfast support' Michael Gove is the Tories’ undisputed comeback king

  • Ban on Chinese institutes at UK universities drawn up after Rishi Sunak's pledge to scrap them

    A ban on controversial Confucius Institutes at British universities is being rapidly drawn up by officials to honour Rishi Sunak’s election campaign pledge, The Telegraph understands.

  • Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyYevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.Russia’s penal system has the remnants of a Soviet-era prison

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP