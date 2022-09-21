After abortion ruling, Demings tries to paint Republicans as anti-freedom

Alex Roarty
·6 min read
Grethel Aguila

Republicans have long claimed the mantle of the party of freedom.

Val Demings is trying to flip that dynamic on its head — and using the loss of abortion rights to do so.

In the three months since the Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs ruling revoked the right to an abortion, the Democrats’ nominee for Senate in Florida has argued that Republicans — led by her opponent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio — are attempting to limit or altogether eliminate the freedom once afforded to women, replacing personal decisions with ones mandated by state or federal government.

In statements, campaign-trail speeches, and widely broadcast ads, the congresswoman has repeatedly leaned into the message, hoping it can win over not just core Democrats but also the valuable swing voters her campaign needs to attract in droves ahead of November’s election.

“I will never stop fighting to codify Roe v. Wade,” Demings said in a statement, “and protect the fundamental freedom of women and girls to choose our own destiny.”

Her approach is part of a broader strategy from Democratic candidates across the country, many of whom have woven appeals to freedom into their broader rhetoric about abortion rights and the political price they think Republicans should pay for opposing them.

It’s a rare opportunity, party strategists say, to stake a claim on a politically potent issue that has been a GOP strong point for years.

“That kind of government overreach is becoming a mantra for the Republican Party in a way they used to cry out against,” said Ronja Abel, spokeswoman for EMILY’s List, a Democratic group that supports abortion rights and has endorsed Demings. “Democrats have been able to reclaim that mantle of anti-government overreach.”

GOP PROTEST

Republicans fiercely contest that liming abortion rights amounts to an overall loss of freedom, instead of granting the unborn a chance at life.

They have made personal freedom a big part of their own campaigns, arguing that pandemic-era restrictions on everyday matters like business openings and school closings unnecessarily limited Americans’ rights and caused great harm to society along the way.

Such a push from the GOP isn’t new: The party has argued for generations that its more laissez-faire economic policy amounts to giving more freedom to individual citizens to dictate their economic fate. Republicans, including GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, have more recently even criticized Democrats for wanting to control what car people drive and what language they use.

Demings has also faced pointed questions about what restrictions she supports on the procedure. The congresswoman has said that she backs abortion rights until the fetus becomes viabile outside the womb as determined by the patient’s doctor, and has voted for the Women’s Health Care Protection Act, which seeks to guarantees the federal right to an abortion until 24 weeks.

Conservative critics, including Rubio, have charged that the bill’s restrictions on abortions past 24 weeks is too permissive, however, and effectively allows for the procedure up until just prior to delivery.

“Val Demings is a pro-abortion extremist,” Elizabeth Gregory, spokeswoman for Rubio’s campaign, said in a statement. “In the House, she’s voted for abortion up until the moment of birth, but Demings repeatedly refuses to say that out loud now because she knows how radical that sounds to the people of Florida. Marco Rubio is proud to be unequivocally pro-life and has consistently reaffirmed his belief in the dignity of the unborn.”

Last week, Rubio co-sponsored legislation that would ban abortions after 15 weeks nationally, with exceptions for rape, incest and if the life of the mother was in danger. Florida law already bans most abortions after 15 weeks, but the federal legislation put the issue back in the spotlight of a U.S. Senate race where the incumbent Republican appears to hold a small but significant lead over Demings.

Polls suggest Rubio’s lead was larger before June’s landmark ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade.

National Democrats credit the court’s ruling — and subsequent moves from GOP officials in many states to tighten abortion regulations — for turning around their political fortunes in an election that once seemed poised for sweeping Republican gains.

At the start of July, according to an aggregate of polls collected by the political statistics website FiveThirtyEight, the GOP held a two-point edge on the generic ballot for Congress. Now, Democrats hold a 1.5 percentage point lead, the polling aggregate shows.

VOTER REGISTRATIONS

Republicans still hold a voter registration edge in the state, one that has continued to grow over the last few months, according to Florida Department of Elections voter files through September analyzed by the Herald.

Democrats actually lost registered voters this month, nearly 8,100 of them, though voters not registered with a party surged by more than 28,000.

Since the ruling, however, women and young people in the state — two groups that skew left relative to the average voter — have registered to vote at a faster rate than they did before the Dobbs decision, according to Democratic strategist Tom Bonier, mirroring a nationwide trend in the data that he has analyzed.

Bonier, who is tracking the data, found that young people made up 4.2 percentage points more of all registered voters after the decision than they did before, while women made up 2.5 percentage points more.

Demings, of course, doesn’t talk exclusively about abortion rights as an issue of personal freedom. She has focused some of her criticism on Rubio’s personal opposition to abortion exceptions for rape and incest.

At other times, she’s discussed abortion rights as a public safety issue, saying cops should be focused on catching criminals instead of cracking down on women who receive abortions.

But emphasizing personal freedom is nonetheless a key component of the Democratic nominee’s overall argument, in part because of its political resonance.

One national Democratic Party official working with Senate campaigns found that after extensive voter research on the topic, describing it as taking away a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions ranked as one of the most effective messages with voters.

It’s a message Demings and her allies have emphasized.

“If Senator Rubio and others like him are able to pass things like [an abortion ban] starting at conception, we are looking at things like criminalization of emergency contraception, we are looking at extreme invasions of privacy to try to determine if someone might be pregnant before they receive any medication,” said Jennifer Cowart, a leader with the Duval County Democratic Party, in a press call with reporters last month. “I’m deeply worried about what this loss of privacy, this continued intrusion and invasion means for people just trying to get their routine health care.”

Miami Herald staff writer Ana Claudia Chacin contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Canada's Matt Campbell gives world No. 1 a scare in Amsterdam darts event

    AMSTERDAM — World No. 1 Gerwyn (The Iceman) Price of Wales survived a scare from Canadian Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell before prevailing 6-5 Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 300,000-pound ($454,535) Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals. Price, who won the tournament in 2020, ranks first in the Professional Darts Corp (PDC) Order of Merit. Cambell, a 32-year-old Hamilton native who is a welder by trade, stands 85th on that list. In reaching the second round, Campbell earned a cheque

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles joins French powerhouse Lyon on loan

    Canadian international defender Vanessa Gilles has joined French powerhouse Lyon on loan from the NWSL's Angel City FC. The loan comes with a Lyon option to purchase the 26-year-old Ottawa product's playing rights. In coming to Lyon, Gilles joins the club that used to be home to Kadeisha Buchanan, her partner at centre back with Canada. Buchanan moved to England's Chelsea in July after 5 1/2 years at Lyon. Gilles fills a void for Lyon, which lost French international defender Griedge Mbock to a

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2