Abortion Rights Protesters Turn Out Ahead Of 'Roevember' Midterm Elections

Sara Boboltz
·3 min read
A "VOTE" sign appears outside the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Shannon Finney via Getty Images)

With exactly one month until the 2022 midterm elections, supporters of abortion rights turned out Saturday in places across the country to highlight the levity of the issues at stake.

Control over the Senate and the House, both currently in the hands of Democrats, is considered to be up for grabs ― and with it, the future of reproductive health care in America.

Republican lawmakers have been taking increasingly tough stances against abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer. This 1973 ruling made abortion legal nationwide. Some states, such as Texas and Oklahoma, now do not even allow abortion in cases of rape or incest; exceptions to their abortion bans can only be made in very limited circumstances to save the pregnant patient’s life. Criminal penalties in certain states mean that medical practitioners might be risking their freedom and livelihood if they perform an abortion in a case that does not conform to lawmakers’ restrictions.

What’s more, a conservative movement is underway to grant fetuses rights that would inevitably clash with women’s rights to make their own healthcare decisions.

With all that in mind, demonstrators appeared united behind a push to get out the vote on Nov. 8 at a series of “Women’s Wave” events organized by the Women’s March.

Some demonstrators came with signs casting this coming November as “Roevember,” a referendum on abortion. Already the abortion issue has upended midterm races and forced some conservative candidates to tone down their rhetoric in the aftermath of what has proven to be a widelyunpopular Supreme Court decision.

Have a look at some of the events below.

Thousands of protesters turn out in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8. (Photo: Shannon Finney via Getty Images)
Supporters of abortion rights demonstrate outside of the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas. (Photo: MARK FELIX via Getty Images)
Women's Wave marchers showed up to demonstrate in Houston, Texas. (Photo: MARK FELIX via Getty Images)
Demonstrators appear in New York City's Foley Square. (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images)
A woman picks out a button in Washington, D.C. (Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images)
Thousands gathered in the nation's capital to rally for reproductive rights. (Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images)
A Texas protester holds a sign with the Margaret Sanger quote, "No woman can call herself free who does not control her own body." (Photo: MARK FELIX via Getty Images)

A New York City demonstrator yells at anti-abortion protestors. (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images)
A detail of a protester's hat is seen at the Washington, D.C., event. (Photo: Shannon Finney via Getty Images)
A demonstrator in New York City holds up a photo of Mahsa Amini in solidarity with protesters in Iran fighting for women's rights. The 22-year-old Amini was killed in the custody of Iran's religious police for improperly wearing her headscarf. Her death in mid-September has sparked weeks of heated protests. (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images)
Demonstrators hold signs criticizing the U.S. Supreme Court in New York City. (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images)
New York City demonstrators hold signs saying, "THIS ROEVEMBER: ROE, ROE, ROE YOUR VOTE TO TURN THE TIDE!" Another reads: "ROEVEMBER IS COMING. VOTE." (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images)

A young girl surveys the crowd from up high in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Shannon Finney via Getty Images)
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

