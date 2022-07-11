Abortion rights poised to go before Michigan voters in fall

·4 min read

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Abortion rights are poised to come before Michigan voters in November after an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures Monday for a ballot initiative to the secretary of state’s office.

The effort will further increase attention on Michigan's elections, where the battleground state’s Democratic governor and attorney general have made abortion rights a centerpiece of their reelection campaigns.

The push to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution comes weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and gave states the power to decide whether to ban the procedure. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Michigan is among several states with a pre-Roe abortion law that was set to take effect if Roe was overturned. However, a judge issued an injunction that temporarily blocked it. The 1931 law would make abortion a felony in all cases, except when “necessary to preserve the life of such woman.”

“The number of signatures showed that here in Michigan we trust women. We trust people. We trust doctors, not politicians, to make decisions about our body, our pregnancy and parenthood,” Reproductive Freedom for All spokesperson Shanay Watson-Whittaker said during a news conference in Lansing.

The 753,759 signatures turned in by the campaign was close to double the 425,059 needed and the most ever collected by a Michigan ballot initiative. The constitutional amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference, including about abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control.

The signatures still must be verified by the Bureau of Elections and validated by the Board of State Canvassers before the proposed amendment can appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The effort in Michigan comes amid a push in Kansas by abortion opponents to amend that state’s constitution to declare that it does not grant a right to abortion and that lawmakers can regulate it as they see fit — opening the door to a ban. The Kansas Supreme Court declared in 2019 that under the state’s Bill of Rights, access to abortion is a “fundamental” right.

Kansas is the first state to consider such a change in its constitution since the decision, but Kentucky voters will decide on a similar initiative in November. Voters in four other states added similar provisions to their state constitutions: Tennessee in 2014; Alabama and West Virginia in 2018; and Louisiana in 2020. Lawmakers in Iowa and Pennsylvania are pushing for similar measures.

Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a lawsuit with the Michigan Supreme Court in May asking it to make a permanent ruling on abortion in the state. She has said that the state's 1931 law is invalid under the due process and equal protection clauses of the state constitution.

The injunction, which stems from a Planned Parenthood lawsuit, remains in place but could be revoked any day. Republicans who control the state’s House and Senate appealed the injunction on July 6 on behalf of the state's attorney general, Dana Nessel, who has said she won’t appeal the injunction or enforce the 1931 ban.

Decisions regarding abortion and reproductive rights could also hinge on the results of the upcoming election, with highly contested races expected for governor, attorney general and the U.S. House. Last month, a Republican lawmaker introduced a bill in the legislature that would create 10-year prison sentences for abortion providers.

Supporters of the ballot initiative have said it will clear up uncertainty in the courts and bring the decision on abortion directly to the voters.

“Doing this through a constitutional amendment ensures that legislators can’t just undo this with a simple majority,” Democratic state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky told The Associated Press.

The Citizens to Support MI Women and Children coalition, which was formed to oppose the initiative, has said the current language creates an “anything goes” proposal that would allow abortions at any age.

"Words matter and that’s especially true when those words will become a permanent part of our state constitution. However you feel about abortion, the consequences of this proposed amendment are too dangerous for women and children,” said Christen Pollo, spokesperson for the coalition.

The drive began in January and was led by Reproductive Freedom for All, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, Michigan Voices and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

Julie Falbaum, a lead volunteer for the group in Ann Arbor, said the response following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe was unlike anything she’s experienced.

"People who normally don’t get involved were saying, ‘This is too important not to do something,’” she said.

___

AP reporter John Hanna contributed from Topeka, Kansas.

___

Joey Cappelletti is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil