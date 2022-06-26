Abortion protests in and around Los Angeles

Hundreds of activists march through the streets of downtown Los Angeles Friday to protest the decision by the Supreme Court's conservative majority to overturn Roe vs. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Several hundred demonstrators gathered and marched in and around Los Angeles, channeling anger, frustration and grief as they denounced the Supreme Court’s decision to end a constitutional right to abortion.

Eleanor Wells becomes emotional while joining others protesting outside the Federal Court Complex in Los Angeles on Friday. The protest and rally was organized by RiseUp4AbortionRights.org. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Chrystal Broesel, second from left, stands with others on the grounds of All Saints Church in Pasadena to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

People gather on the grounds of All Saints Church in Pasadena to protest against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. In background is Pasadena City Hall. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Sadie Metcalfe, 17, attends a protest on the grounds of All Saints Church in Pasadena against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters march from Pershing Square to Los Angeles City Hall during one of two abortion rights protests in Los Angeles on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A protester is silhouetted while holding an American flag with a written message, marching down First Street during one of two abortion rights protests on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Chandrika Metivier, of Houston, Texas, stands high on Los Angeles City Hall steps holding a sign reading "CANCEL SCOTUS" during one of two abortion rights protests in Los Angeles on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters rally while listening to a speaker during an abortion rights protest called "Rock for Abortion Rights" outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds of activists in L.A.'s Pershing Square on Friday protest the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

