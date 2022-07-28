Abortion, pregnant athlete care addressed in 107-page NCAA policy. Here's what it says:

Tom Schad, USA TODAY
·4 min read

It's been more than a month since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and revoked the constitutional right to abortion care, a decision that has had massive ramifications for women across the United States – including in the world of sports.

Yet with the start of the fall sports season just weeks away, some of those ramifications have not yet been realized. And, especially at the college level, questions remain.

The NCAA has been largely mum on the v. Jackson Women's Health Organizdecision and how it will impact athletes at member schools, but it has addressed abortion before – in a 107-page model policy, with guidelines on how schools should care for pregnant athletes.

Here is what that policy says, and what it could mean for NCAA athletes moving forward.

How are pregnant athletes protected?

The NCAA document, titled "Pregnant and Parenting Student-Athletes: Resources and Model Policies," was first released in 2008. It covers a range of issues related to athlete pregnancies, including broad legal guidance and school policy recommendations.

The model discourages schools from requiring athletes to disclose if they are pregnant, for example. And it outlines federal protections for pregnant athletes, specifically that they cannot be excluded from the team or denied financial aid because of "pregnancy, childbirth, false pregnancy, termination of pregnancy or recovery therefrom."

Is abortion care mentioned?

The policy broadly states that pregnant athletes should be entitled to "a full range of choices, including abortion or having the child, and withdrawing from or staying on the team."

Under a section titled "worst case scenarios," the document references news articles about athletes who have been pressured by a coach to receive an abortion, or kicked off the team after informing a coach that they received an abortion.

The document specifically notes that, under Title IX regulations, students cannot be penalized in any way for seeking, receiving or recovering from "a legal abortion."

It is unclear what that means for schools in states where it is now illegal to obtain an abortion, including Alabama, Missouri and Texas.

Who covers medical costs?

The model policy states that, under Title IX, schools and athletics departments must cover medical costs associated with pregnancy as they would for "other temporary illnesses or injuries," and to the same extent that such benefits are available to non-athletes on campus.

It also stipulates that, while Title IX does not require schools to pay for abortion care, "it does not prohibit institutions from covering these services."

"Medical procedures or services necessary to save the life of a pregnant woman, including abortion, or to address complications related to an abortion, are not exempt from Title IX and are treated like other types of medical care," the document states.

Will the model policy be updated?

It's unclear how frequently the NCAA updates its model policy for pregnant athlete care.

NCAA spokespeople did not immediately reply to messages from USA TODAY Sports, seeking clarity on when the policy was last updated and whether it will be revised in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

How will athletics departments proceed?

As athletes return to campus in the coming weeks, athletics departments are likely to seek guidance from the NCAA but largely take their cues from university attorneys, depending on the laws in their state.

"It’s going to be a bumpy ride before it’s all resolved from a legal perspective," National Association of College and University Attorneys president Ona Alston Dosunmu said last week, according to Inside Higher Ed.

What about out-of-state abortions?

One of the key questions will be whether university employees in states with abortion bans – including athletics administrators – could help facilitate out-of-state travel for pregnant students to receive the procedure.

Several major corporations have implemented policies to this effect, but it's a much trickier situation for public schools that receive state funding.

"While some states have laws that specifically make aiding and abetting an abortion illegal, it may still be illegal to do so in other states even if they don't have that language in their abortion statute," Texas Tech law professor Kimberley Harris told NPR earlier this month.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion, pregnant athlete care addressed in NCAA's 'model policy'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion

    A man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was ordered held without bond Thursday by a judge who cited overwhelming evidence and the fact that he apparently is living in the U.S. illegally. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two counts of raping the girl, who turned 10 before having the abortion in a case that has become a flashpoint in the national discussion about access to the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Fuentes, who is from Guatemala, faces the possibility of life in prison with no chance of parole.

  • ‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Starts Playing With Laser Pointer Midshow Out of Boredom

    Once the conversation turned to Choco Tacos, Whoopi was out

  • How To Channel Your Frustration Into Action After Roe’s Reversal

    ST. PAUL, MN. – JULY 2022: McKayla Wolff left and Karen Wolff, joined hands as they rallied for abortion rights at the capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Sunday July 17, 2022. Thousands of Minnesotans are expected to march to the Capitol on Sunday to call on lawmakers to make the state a leader in abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images) In the wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, if you believe in abortion, reproductive heal

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4x400 relay into final

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Enjoying retired life, Allyson Felix was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float in Los Angeles when the phone rang. She was needed back in Oregon for the prelims of the 4x400 women's relay. Could she return to world championships? The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was on her way. She jumped on a plane and was on the track Saturday night for the “last” time to help the Americans advance to the final. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch t

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal