Abortions stopped at Mississippi's last clinic as trigger ban enacted

Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News
·3 min read
An abortion rights activist holds a placard saying &quot;abortion is healthcare&quot; outside Mississippi's only abortion clinic
An abortion rights activist holds a placard saying "abortion is healthcare" outside Mississippi's only abortion clinic

The only abortion clinic in Mississippi has shut as a near-total ban on the procedure takes effect in the state.

Jackson Women's Health Organization, the clinic at the heart of the US Supreme Court case that reversed Roe v Wade, stopped giving abortions as a "trigger law" comes into force following the decision.

The ruling has left individual states to decide on abortion rights.

Battles over bans it triggered are now playing out in courts around the US.

In Mississippi, the state ban that has been triggered prohibits abortions at any point of a pregnancy, forcing Jackson Women's Health to stop giving the procedure.

On Wednesday, its last day of operations, pro-choice and anti-abortion clashed outside the clinic as it sought to see as many patients as possible before ending its services.

"It was crazy busy, for obvious reasons," Dr Cheryl Hamlin, who worked at the clinic, told the BBC. "It was definitely a full day, and it was emotional on the way out."

"Today is a little bit surreal. I don't even know how I'm feeling right now," she said.

Outside the clinic, tensions ran high. Defiant signs were left by volunteers who had helped escort some of the 60 or so patients who came in on the last day for medical and surgical procedures.

Dr Hamlin said she was concerned that potential patients may now seek unsafe, unregulated abortions, or continue with potentially high-risk pregnancies that they may have otherwise aborted.

Anti-abortion supporters, however, celebrated outside the clinic with music and shouted prayers. Some carried placards that read: "Love God with all your heart, soul, strength and mind."

The Mississippi "trigger law" was passed in 2007 and written to go into effect ten days after a Supreme Court reversal of Roe v Wade. The law carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison for violations, and provides exceptions only in cases of danger to the life of the mother or rape that has been reported to law enforcement.

The law was due to come into effect on Thursday, after a last-minute effort to block it failed.

Some 13 states, primarily in the US south and mid-west, had similar laws designed to come into effect after Roe v Wade - which guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion - was overturned.

At least nine states have instituted a near-total ban, with the only exception being danger to the life of the mother.

Other states are now scrambling to protect abortion access amid legal challenges, while clinics are struggling to navigate patchworks of new laws.

States where abortion will remain legal are taking measures to protect those travelling from other jurisdictions. For instance, the Democratic governors of Colorado and North Carolina on Wednesday issued executive orders to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to places that have banned the practice.

Meanwhile, one of the largest abortion providers in Texas, Whole Woman's Health, has said it is planning to move its operations to New Mexico, and has started a fundraising effort to help with the costs of moving equipment and supplies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Fighting for one day': Louisiana abortion clinic still open

    Fielding a call from a woman seeking an abortion, the director of Hope Medical Group for Women tried to answer as best she could. Yes, federal protections for abortion had been overturned, she said. The clinic was still open — but there's a waiting list and a court hearing on Friday that could change everything, she added.

  • Abortion pills being sent to US from Europe after Roe v Wade overturned

    A European team shipping abortion pills to Americans says it has been receiving 4,000 requests a day since Roe v Wade was overturned - up from 600 to 700 previously. Roe v Wade gave women the constitutional right to an abortion but it was overturned by the US Supreme Court last month, after existing for almost 50 years. Aid Access, founded in 2018, consists of four doctors supervising about 10 medical staff members.

  • Nordstrom shoppers have found the 'coziest' sweater ever, and it's on sale!

    "I wish I had purchased this sooner!"

  • The Best Looks From Haute Couture Pay Homage to the Tree of Life and Celebrate Beauty

    See the latest and greatest coming out of the Paris runways.

  • Barbie: Emma Mackey appears to confirm theory about forthcoming movie

    ‘Right in the beginning, we had a sleepover for the Barbies,’ Mackey, 26, said

  • Boris Johnson accused of misleading Parliament over meeting with Alexander Lebedev

    Boris Johnson has been accused of misleading the Commons over a meeting with Alexander Lebedev at the height of the Salisbury poisoning crisis.

  • Reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation announcement

    LONDON (AP) — Some reaction from the U.K. and around the world after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he would step down immediately as Conservative Party leader but remain as prime minister until the party chooses his successor: ___ “The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his Cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable." — John Major, former Conservative U.K. prim

  • Finland to boost security at Russia border with amended law

    HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s Parliament on Thursday passed amended legislation on border security that allows for the closure of crossing points with Russia amid fears that Moscow could choose to send large numbers of migrants to the frontier. The move by lawmakers came just two days after NATO's 30 members signed formal accession protocols for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance — an outcome that has angered Russia. The two Nordic nations' membership bids were approved at a NATO summit at the

  • Michigan governor hopeful pleads not guilty in Jan. 6 riot

    A Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded not guilty Thursday for his actions during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when he says he and other supporters of then-President Donald Trump were exercising their free speech rights. Ryan Kelley appeared via video for a brief hearing in federal court, weeks after the real estate broker was arrested at his home in western Michigan and charged with several misdemeanors for his role in the riot. Kelley said little during the hearing, but at a debate Wednesday night he said he and others at the Capitol were unhappy with the 2020 presidential election, when Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

  • Why do Georgia prosecutors want to talk to Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham and other Trump allies?

    A Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor subpoenaed seven allies of Donald Trump to ask about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Biden trip promotes budding Arab-Israeli security ties

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Once-unthinkable coordination between Israeli and Arab militaries is in the spotlight as Joe Biden makes his first Middle East trip as president, heightening debates over whether the U.S.-backed initiative between former enemies strengthens defenses against Iran or makes a regional war more likely. Israeli-Arab security overtures have multiplied since the 2020 Abraham Accords negotiated under the Trump administration normalized relations between Israel and four Arab League nati

  • Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Dress Goes on Display in Honor of Platinum Jubilee: See Pics!

    "It's probably one of the most important dresses made in the 20th century — certainly a great piece of British design," says Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibit

  • Frustration for travellers continues at Pearson airport

    Travellers are facing a tough summer with mounting flight cancellations amid rising demand for air travel as the industry tries to rebuild staffing levels that were decimated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Russia-Ukraine war update: what we know on day 134 of the invasion

    Russian attacks intensify in Donetsk; civilians continue to flee from Sloviansk as Moscow’s forces press towards the eastern Ukrainian city

  • Macy Gray tells critics to ‘f*** off’ after receiving backlash for anti-trans comments

    Singer had made controversial remarks on Piers Morgan’s show ‘Uncensored’

  • A Disney-obsessed bridal consultant is matching wedding dresses to Disney characters to challenge preconceptions about how brides should look

    Lillie Ann Dawson, of Bella's Bridal and Formal in Birmingham, Alabama, went viral on TikTok for matching Disney characters to wedding dresses.

  • Putin challenges West to defeat Russia on the battlefield

    Don’t make decisions without me, Zelensky orders general Russia rages over French leak of Putin’s ‘ice hockey’ phone call China ‘cushioning itself from sanctions’ ahead of threatened Taiwan invasion Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni