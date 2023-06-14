Abortion jail sentences are a public scandal

Roy Jenkins, 1967 - Anthony Marshall

There are small minorities in this country who would like to reverse the 1967 Abortion Act and ban it completely – and others who would happily allow abortions right up to the day of birth.

Luckily, the overwhelming majority of the population pragmatically supports the right of a woman to have an abortion, but with restrictions, the main one being a ban on terminations after the 24th week of pregnancy.

Over the years there have been a number of attempts to update or reform the measures in the 1967 Act. The only substantive change came in 1990 when the time limit was reduced from 28 to 24 weeks, but restrictions on later abortions under very limited medical grounds were also lifted. I sense the issue is about to return to the top of some people’s agendas.

This week, a 44-year-old mother of three was sentenced to two years in jail for having bought abortion-inducing tablets under the “pills by post” scheme, introduced during Covid, to abort a baby she had been carrying for 32-34 weeks.

She was jailed under the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act. You don’t have to be pro-Choice to find this sentence abhorrent.

If you believe that prison is to keep the population safe from people who might do them harm and to enable prisoners to be rehabilitated, then it is clear that this woman does not deserve to be in jail. She is neither in danger of harming anyone, nor is she in need of rehab. She was sent to prison as punishment and retribution.

That may have been acceptable in 1861 but it is not acceptable in 2023. It is a public scandal. No one, let alone a desperate woman, should be criminalised in this manner in a 21st-century liberal society.

I am certainly not arguing for abortion on demand, as some pro-abortion advisory groups do. That way lies madness. However, I do recognise that there is an ongoing debate about whether and how abortions should be restricted, and if so, how this should be dealt with under the law.

The 24-week term limit, with some exceptions, has been accepted since 1990 on the basis that a foetus could not survive outside the womb before 24 weeks. It is why the term limit was reduced then. Medical advances now mean that there are plenty of examples of babies (and yes, they are babies) surviving at 22 or even 20 weeks, although the percentage who survive at 20 weeks is admittedly extremely low.

Some will say that as a man I shouldn’t be entitled to a view on this issue, let alone write about it. These are the same people who will try to shut down debate about any issue they want to ram down our throats.

I do not want abortion to become the kind of divisive issue it is in the United States, but we should not fear a debate on term limits. In the meantime, let’s make sure no more women are sent to jail over the issue.

Just slow down

Accents are wonderful things. But they can also lead to huge misunderstandings. Take the case of the Scottish postman who took the Royal Mail to court after one of his colleagues said he couldn’t understand his accent. He sued for racism and lost.

Some accents are more difficult to understand than others; some are easier on the ear. But woe betide anyone who has the temerity to say what we all know.

Generally, people like and trust an Edinburgh lilt, whereas to others (and I include many Scots in this), a broad Glasgow brogue can be unintelligible if spoken at pace. A West Country accent is considered rather charming, albeit with ridiculous presumptions of thickness, while Black Country or Liverpool accents are ones that tend to grate on tender Home Counties ears.

Why are there so many call centres based in the North East? Simple. People trust a Geordie accent. In truth, no accent in the UK is unintelligible, so long as people speak slowly enough. No one should be offended if they are asked to repeat what they have just said.

I had a caller on my radio show once who spoke so fast I couldn’t understand a word he said, nor could my listeners. I asked him to slow down. He did. It all became clear.

The Scottish postman lost his case because he spoke so fast when under pressure that nothing made sense. The tribunal threw his case out. Had it not, my caller could easily have sued me and won.

Pep Guardiola’s stunt double

It’s now three weeks since my hip operation. Three weeks in which I have grown a rather luxuriant beard. I’ve always hated shaving, and it’s no fun shaving on crutches, so I have let nature take its course. Part of me thinks it’s not a pretty sight. I’ve never been a fan of facial hair, but people tell me it makes me look younger. One correspondent said it made me look “rakish”. Several others think I am the stunt double for Pep Guardiola.

Next week I have to take part in an LBC presenter photoshoot. I apologise in advance, therefore, if you have to witness the sight of my beard staring down at you from an advertising gantry on the M1 later in the year.

Iain Dale presents the evening show on LBC Radio

