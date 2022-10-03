Abortion Clinic Escorts Say Work Is Becoming a ‘War Zone’

Decca Muldowney
·8 min read
Photo Composite by The Daily Beast, Courtesy of Christie Burkhart
Photo Composite by The Daily Beast, Courtesy of Christie Burkhart

Volunteer escorts who help patients access abortion clinics say they are facing more threats and violence from anti-abortion protesters since the fall of Roe v. Wade, and some predict things will only get worse.

On Aug. 15, Melissa Strelec drove her car up to the entrance of Northeast Ohio Women’s Center in Cuyahoga Falls and began throwing eggs out of the window at the clinic’s volunteer escorts. She then maneuvered her car erratically around the parking lot, almost hitting an escort, before driving away. The encounter was caught on the clinic’s security cameras.

An hour later, Strelec returned on foot, brandishing a black bag. Escorts, trained to be aware of serious threats, ran into the building.

“We honestly didn’t know if it was an explosive or what it was,” one volunteer told the Akron Beacon Journal, “We were panicked.”

Strelec threw the bag against the door of the clinic and left. When clinic staff looked outside they saw the bag’s macabre contents—a dead raccoon, covered in flies.

This is just one incident out of many. Escorts at the Ohio clinic—one of the last remaining abortion clinics in the state—say they’ve seen an increase in protesters in the last few months, according to Akron Beacon Journal.

They’re not alone. On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that ensured a federally protected right to abortion for half a century. Since then, anti-abortion protesters have been using more extreme and threatening tactics, clinic escorts and staff interviewed by The Daily Beast say.

Preliminary data collected by the National Abortion Federation (NAF) shows that violence and threats are up compared to this time last year. Incidents of arson, vandalism, blockades, bomb threats, and death threats have doubled compared to May through August, 2021, NAF’s data shows. Clinic invasions and hate mail have also increased.

“We are seeing an increase in anti-abortion activity that indicates people are feeling more emboldened in this climate after the fall of Roe,” says Melissa Fowler, the chief program officer at NAF. And clinics in Republican states in particular are feeling the pressure: “They are seeing a big increase in the numbers and the aggressiveness of people who are showing up.”

That’s the case in Greensboro, North Carolina, where Kristin Cassell volunteers as an escort on Saturdays at A Woman’s Choice—the only abortion clinic in the city. Cassell has been escorting patients at the clinic for four years, and has grown to think of the other escorts as extended family. On June 24, she was training a new volunteer in the group’s strategies, which include “strict non-engagement” with protestors.

But in the back of her mind, she was worried. One protester in particular, who had been a regular face outside the clinic for about a year, had recently escalated his behavior. “You’re going to meet your maker,” a protester named Danny Bracken had told one escort, according to Cassell.

“He was being a menace outside the clinic,” she says. That morning, Cassel saw Bracken driving his car into the parking lot. “He really methodologically drove around the parking lot so his car was lined up with us.”

But Bracken did not stop his car. Instead, he collided with Cassell, forcing her to twist her body out of the way. The entire incident was captured on another escort’s body-cam. Cassell was not seriously injured, but the emotional trauma has been more long-lasting.

“It could have been so much worse,” she says.

Her interactions with the police and the subsequent court proceedings, where Bracken’s charges were downgraded from assault with a deadly weapon, to simple assault, also felt retraumatizing for Cassell and her colleagues.

“We did get a win in court, but barely, but it felt like a loss. We all left feeling really beat up,” Cassell says, “There is a conversation to be had about safety outside of our clinics, not just for patients. Patients absolutely deserve safety, but so do escorts.”

The recent uptick in violence is part of a long history of radical tactics by the anti-abortion movement, says Lauren Rankin, author of Bodies On The Line, a new history of abortion clinic escorting.

These incidents have ranged from vandalism, bombings, arson and clinic blockades all the way to murder. Between 1992 and 2011, 11 people, including doctors, security guards, escorts, and were murdered by anti-abortion extremists, according to non-profit group NARAL.

In fact, it was anti-abortion protests of the 1970s and ’80s that led to the first formation of grassroots escort groups who got together to protect patients trying to access clinics.

“Clinic escorts were these ad-hoc groups that formed,” Rankin says, “They just decided that something had to be done, and they figured it out as they went along. They realized they were up against this growing juggernaut in terms of protest.”

The situation on the ground at many clinics improved after the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) was signed by Bill Clinton in 1994. This federal law prohibits the use of threat or force to interfere with someone seeking an abortion, or the destruction of reproductive health care facilities.

But it did not stop anti-abortion protestors. Instead, they changed their tactics. “They focussed on smaller, quotidien protests at clinics,” Rankin says.

Now, it appears the pendulum is swinging back.

For Julie Burkhart that’s meant her dream of opening Wyoming’s first abortion clinic is now delayed. Burkhart, the president of Wellspring Health Access Health Care Services, took out a lease on a building in Casper, Wyoming, where she planned to open the clinic in June.

But on May 25, after the Supreme Court’s decision was leaked, someone broke into the building in the early hours of the morning and set fire to it, gutting the inside and causing around $250,000 of damage. Despite having clear photos and video of the suspect the police still have not made an arrest, Burkhart says.

“I just find it highly unlikely that somebody in the community or within the anti-choice movement doesn’t know who this person is,” she says.

Burkhart herself is all too aware of the threat of violence to providers and staff at clinics. Earlier in her career, she worked for Dr George Tiller—a doctor in Wichita, Kansas, who was murdered by an anti-abortion extremist in 2009.

Nonetheless, Burkhart is determined to open the clinic, even in the face of a trigger ban signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon. Ongoing litigation means abortion is still legal in Wyoming—for now.

“If we can provide services to people for a month, or six months or a year, that’s better than not being able to provide services at all,” Burkhart says.

It’s not only in red states that abortion providers and staff are facing increased threats. In Chicago, Illinois, where Benita Ulisano volunteers as an escort, the atmosphere is also more tense.

“In the last two months, since Dobbs, we’ve seen an escalation of what we used to call ‘rogue’ or aggressive ‘antis’,” says Ulisano, who has been an escort on-and-off since the 1990s, “They’re mad because Illinois is an oasis.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Benita Ulisano outside the Chicago clinic.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy of Benita Ulisano </div>

Benita Ulisano outside the Chicago clinic.

Courtesy of Benita Ulisano

Illinois sits in the middle of several states where abortion is now illegal or limited. That means Ulisano and her colleagues have escorted more patients from out of state, as far as Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan. But it’s also made them a target for protestors.

Ulisano is frustrated with a lack of action by law enforcement to protect clinics and patients, like many of the escorts interviewed by The Daily Beast. Chicago, where Ulisano volunteers at Family Planning Associates Medical Group, has a “bubble zone” ordinance which creates a buffer zone around clinics. She says anti-abortion protestors are now routinely violating the rule.

“They’re hell-bent on getting to the patients regardless of the zone,” she says, sometimes becoming so physically aggressive that they are pushing the patients as well as the escorts, “For people like us on the ground every weekend, all we want is the cops to enforce it.”

The life of an abortion clinic escort is not easy, Ulisano says, but the groups support each other, and don’t give up easily. “You are not being paid, to basically risk your life every weekend,” she says.

“Clinic escorting is not a job for everybody. You have to be able to withstand someone screaming two inches from your face,” says Rankin, who volunteered as an escort herself in New Jersey, “Clinics weren’t always a war zone. But they have become a war zone, and we have let them.”

For Kirstin Cassell, getting back to her volunteer role was important. The day after she faced Bracken in court, she was back outside the Greensboro clinic, escorting.

“There are people in power who could take some action to protect clinics,” she says, “We need them to see what’s happening outside, and hopefully to prompt them to do something.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Canada advances to Para Hockey Cup final with 4-1 win over Czechs

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Canada reached the final of the International Para Hockey Cup with a 4-1 semifinal win over the host Czechs on Wednesday. The Canadians will face the United States for gold Friday in a rematch of February's Paralympic final in Beijing where the Americans blanked Canada 5-0 for the title. “You have to almost play a perfect game versus the Americans," Canadian coach Russ Herrington said. "You can’t make too many turnovers at either blue-line, we can’t be handing them free offens