Abortion clinic ban heads to Utah governor for signature

·3 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The fate of abortion clinics in Utah now lies with Gov. Spencer Cox after lawmakers finalized and passed a measure to ban them in the state less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, returning the power to regulate abortions to states.

After passing through the state Senate on Thursday with minor amendments, it returned to the Utah House of Representatives Friday morning, where it was approved and then sent to the governor for final approval.

Cox told reporters last month that he planned on signing the measure, which also clarifies the definition of abortion to address legal liability concerns providers voiced about the way exceptions are worded in state law — a provision Republicans called a compromise.

The measure is one of several that members of Utah’s Republican-supermajority statehouse has passed this year while abortion restrictions approved in years past are on hold because of a state court injunction. It has faced fierce opposition from business, civil liberties and abortion rights groups, including Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, which operates three of the four abortion clinics in the state.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah sent Cox a letter on Friday demanding he veto the legislation, with its executive director writing it interferes with people's rights and “pushes essential abortion care out of reach.”

Republican lawmakers’ push to shutter abortion clinics comes as red states throughout the country work to implement restrictions less than a year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that enshrined a constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

In Utah, the ruling triggered two previously passed laws — a 2019 ban on abortion after 18 weeks and a 2020 ban on abortions regardless of trimester, with several exceptions including for instances of risk to maternal health as well as rape or incest reported to the police. The state Planned Parenthood affiliate sued over the 2020 ban, and in July, a state court delayed implementing it until legal challenges could be resolved. The 18-week ban has since been de facto law.

The clinic-centered push in Utah is unique among states with trigger laws, where many abortion clinics closed after last year’s Supreme Court decision including in West Virginia and Mississippi. The measure mirrors a raft of proposals passed in red states in the decade before Roe was overturned when anti-abortion lawmakers passed measures regulating clinics, including the size of procedure rooms and distances from hospitals.

In Utah, the proposal from Rep. Karianne Lisonbee would require all abortions — via medication or surgery — be provided in hospitals by not allowing new clinics to be licensed after May 2 and not allowing any to operate once their licenses expire. It would affect the operations of the four clinics that provide abortions in Utah — three run by Planned Parenthood and the other by Wasatch Women’s Center, an independent clinic in Salt Lake City.

In Utah last year, clinics provided most abortions. Of the total 2,818 administered, 61% were with medications like mifepristone rather than via surgery. Abortion access proponents argued abortions were no different than other kinds of specialty care that have increasingly moved to clinic settings where providers are more accustomed to recurring patient concerns and confronting complications that may arise.

Cox, the governor, said last month that the measure would help clean up statute in light of the newly triggered laws that took effect after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, both in terms of how exceptions are worded and to update where abortions should be provided under the new laws.

"Under the existing law — which is on pause as it’s being litigated — there was hesitancy to perform any abortions," he told reporters at a monthly news conference. “This will give (providers and hospitals) the clarity that they’ve been asking for.”

Sam Metz, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Children Have Narrow Escape After Car Fails to Stop for School Bus in North Carolina

    Two schoolchildren had a narrow escape after a car failed to stop for a school bus picking them up in Statesville, North Carolina, on Thursday, March 2, officials said.Footage released by Iredell-Statesville Schools shows two children running across the street to their bus, while a car that had failed to stop for the bus comes within inches of one child. The incident happened at around 6:15 am on Old Mountain Road near Island Ford Road, school officials said.The North Carolina School Bus Stop law makes it illegal to pass a stopped school bus. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the car in the video had been located following an earlier public appeal for information.“Clearly, this call could have been beyond tragic, and thankfully we are praising this child’s quick thinking instead of what the alternative could have been,” a statement from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office read. Credit: Iredell-Statesville Schools via Storyful

  • Crowd erupts in laughter at Russia's top diplomat after he claimed the Ukraine war 'was launched against us'

    An audience member shouted, "Come on!" at Sergey Lavrov after he claimed the Ukraine war was launched against Russia.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Has Brutally Blunt Advice For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    “Why do we listen to this crazy fool?" Steele wondered as he lit into the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • House Republicans hang Oversight chair James Comer out to dry after shocking Beau Biden remarks

    Republicans weren’t eager to defend or condemn the House Oversight chair after he suggested President Biden’s late son should have been indicted

  • Democrats Present Damning Info On Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’

    Jordan's subcommittee interviewed FBI agents who espoused conspiracy theories and received cash payments from a Donald Trump associate.

  • 'We feel we can breathe again': Blue Cross reverses course, will cover Sask. man's $500K medical bills

    Saskatchewan Blue Cross has had a sudden change of heart. The family of Louis Lamothe, 72, the Halbrite, Sask. man who suffered a stroke while vacationing in Arizona, had to pay $56,000 for medical his flight home and was facing thousands in expected bills from U.S. hospitals when their travel insurance claim was denied. On Thursday evening, the family says, the insurance company informed them that they will cover all expenses. "We feel like we can breathe again," Lamothe's granddaughter, Rebecc

  • Mexican man who died on U.S. border struggled to pay bills in Canada, family says

    The Mexican man who died Feb. 19 shortly after crossing the border into the United States near Stanstead — in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec — had travelled from Toronto, where he and his family had been living for less than a year. Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, had been struggling to make a living in the Ontario capital when he decided to try his luck in the U.S., his wife said in an interview with a Mexican radio station. The family moved to Toronto in June, hoping to get better pay and bet

  • New Nickname Idea For Ron DeSantis Is Too Dumb Even For Donald Trump

    "I've heard worse," the former president told right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka.

  • Republican Scott Perry threatens to eliminate office space for agencies that don’t cooperate with GOP oversight

    Mr Perry failed to comply with a congressional subpoena last year

  • Trump Doesn’t Deserve Immunity in Jan. 6 Lawsuits, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department says Donald Trump is not entitled to absolute immunity against civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 because he’s accused of inciting “imminent private violence.”Most Read from BloombergAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Partic

  • Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes booted from CPAC for promoting 'hateful racist rhetoric'

    CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp said that hateful, racist rhetoric doesn't align with organization's mission following the removal of Nick Fuentes.

  • Major Russian Victory Feared as Soldier Delivers Grim Message

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of DetcomDONETSK, Ukraine—The wrath of Russia’s army is on full display in Bakhmut, with the majority of surviving civilians having fled the ongoing bloodbath while Ukrainian soldiers fight to save the city. Now that Vladimir Putin’s forces are closing in, those who have been pulled out fear what is at stake for their fellow soldiers.One soldier, who goes by the name “Detcom,” spoke with The Daily Beast hours just after leav

  • Germany seeks to buy mothballed Swiss Leopard 2 tanks

    Germany wants to buy mothballed Leopard 2 battle tanks from Switzerland to replace tanks that Berlin and its Western allies are sending to Ukraine, the Swiss government said Friday. The Swiss Defense Ministry said that Germany's defense and economy ministers wrote on Feb. 23 to Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd, setting out German manufacturer Rheinmetall's interest in buying Leopard 2 tanks that the Swiss army doesn't plan to put back into service.

  • B.C. premier 'astonished' firm got Health Canada approval to make and sell cocaine

    LANGLEY, B.C. — British Columbia Premier David Eby says he is "astonished" that Health Canada has granted a cannabis company the right to possess, produce, sell and distribute cocaine. Adastra Labs in Langley, B.C., said in a news release that Health Canada gave it approval on Feb. 17 for an amendment under its controlled substance dealer’s licence. Eby told a news conference on Thursday about funding for overdose prevention and mental health that, "if Health Canada did in fact do this," the fed

  • Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

    The media mogul testified under oath that Fox News hosts "endorsed" the false stolen election narrative.

  • In battle with Attorney General Letitia James, Trump may force his nemesis Michael Cohen to testify in his defense

    Attorney General Letitia James also said in court papers she may try to redepose Donald and Eric Trump.

  • Serbia denies it has supplied weapons to Ukraine

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Friday denied it has exported arms to Ukraine after Moscow demanded to know if its Balkan ally delivered thousands of rockets for Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion. Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, no weapons have been exported from Serbia to any of the parties to the “conflict.” “I can say that because my ministry gives the permission for (arms) exports," Dacic said. "Serbia does not deliver milit

  • Trudeau says appointing Indigenous RCMP commissioner is an 'excellent idea'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next commissioner of the RCMP is "an excellent idea." He made the comment in response to questions from reporters in Winnipeg today about a call from some First Nations leadership for the government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is set to retire from her post this month, slightly before the end of her five-year term. She was appointed in April 2018 and led the force

  • People are using a 20-cent diabetes drug to lose weight and reverse aging — but it can cause explosive diarrhea

    Biohackers are taking a 20-cent diabetes "wonder" drug hoping it'll keep cells young — but side effects can include painful cramps and severe diarrhea.

  • Russian Officials Demand Assassination of Zelensky in Leaked Texts

    SPUTNIKRussian lawmakers are demanding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be assassinated and his country bombed into oblivion after what the Kremlin touted as a “Ukrainian terrorist attack” in a border region early Thursday.Every level of Russian government from Vladimir Putin to the Federal Security Service and regional governors blamed the Ukrainian military for the attack in Bryansk, which authorities said had left two people dead and a child injured. The official version of events from