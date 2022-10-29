Abortion an answer to inflation? Democrats have overplayed their hand, and voters know it.

Ingrid Jacques, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Give Stacey Abrams credit for her honesty.

The Democratic contender for governor of Georgia is laying out her party’s stance on abortion loud and clear.

In an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe" last week, Abrams made the case for how abortion is more than a women’s rights issue.

“Abortion is an economic issue,” she said. “It’s been reduced to this idea of a culture war.”

When asked to clarify what she would do to fight inflation – the No. 1 issue on voters’ minds – she brought the conversation back to abortion: “Having children is why you're worried about your price for gas. It's why you're concerned about how much food costs.”

Mainstreaming abortion

That’s a disconcerting argument, but not surprising coming from Abrams. Recall how last month she also said a fetal heartbeat at six weeks is a “manufactured sound” so men can control women’s bodies.

Democrats have also led a shift in the language around abortion, which the news media have adopted. It’s no longer just abortion – it’s “abortion care” or reproductive health. Anything that avoids focusing on what abortion actually is.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks at a debate in Atlanta on Oct. 17, 2022.
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks at a debate in Atlanta on Oct. 17, 2022.

Others on the left are comfortable celebrating abortion itself. Last month, the Women’s March – the group that champions progressive women – tweeted: “We're not just pro-choice. We are proudly, unapologetically pro-abortion.”

This rhetoric is part of a concerted push to ennoble abortion as Democrats seek to rally their base ahead of the midterm elections following the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June.

Is this what America has become?: Medical students shunned a doctor because of her abortion views.

Democrats' (not voters') top issue

The strategy doesn’t seem to be working. And I believe Democrats and progressives have overplayed their support of abortion on demand and have succeeded in alienating even members of their own party.

A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll highlights how 37% of voters say the economy and inflation are what will determine their vote. Less than half that number – 18% – pointed to abortion.

Other polls have similarly shown a shift toward Republicans in recent weeks, even among independent women, as the economy tops all other concerns.

Will Oregon go Republican?: GOP surge at state level shines a light on what voters want.

Abortion as economic development?

That's not stopping the abortion rhetoric on the campaign trail, and Abrams isn't the only rising Democratic star to make an economic case for abortion.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has staked her campaign for reelection on “fighting like hell” for legal abortion. At a recent forum for Detroit business leaders, Whitmer said she saw population growth and abortion rights as central to her economic plan (a bit counterintuitive, if you ask me).

Whitmer is a strong proponent of Proposal 3, the constitutional amendment that would give Michigan one of the most lenient abortion laws in the country. If it passes, and she keeps her job, she envisions using these abortion rights to “start stealing” business headquarters from neighboring states that would have stricter limits on abortion, including Indiana and Ohio.

SCOTUS decision could backfire: Dumping Roe may backfire on abortion opponents. Republicans should have been ready.

“Go to Purdue and talk to every woman engineer, as well as Ohio State, and bring them to Michigan, where you can have full rights to make your own decisions about your health and your body and a great job," Whitmer told the crowd.

'Safe and legal, but rare'

Many Democrats running for office this year have refused to support any limits on abortion throughout a pregnancy, which puts them at odds with what most Americans (including most Democrats) want. The majority of people don’t see abortion in absolute terms, especially when it comes to later stages of pregnancy.

What will matter more in midterms?: Will abortion rights or the price of bread drive women voters to polls?

Whatever happened to the Democratic stance laid out by former President Bill Clinton? Nearly 30 years ago, he famously said: “As a nation, our goal should be to protect individual freedom, while fostering responsible decision-making, an approach that seeks to protect the right to choose, while reducing the number of abortions. Our vision should be of an America where abortion is safe and legal, but rare.”

The “rare” part of that has gotten thrown out the window. A Pew Research Center analysis shows there has been a slight increase in abortion rates.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

'Pro-choice' women go GOP

Extreme messaging and the obsession with abortion have turned off even self-proclaimed pro-choice, Democratic women.

GOP is no longer the part of old, white men: Meet the conservative women on the rise.

For instance, Maud Maron, a New Yorker who ran in the Democratic primary for Congress this year, recently wrote a piece about how she is supporting the Republican candidate for governor of New York in November, and she says she’s not alone. She’s tired of Democrats ignoring the issues people are most worried about, whether the economy or crime.

“I am still pro-choice – but listening to Gov. Kathy Hochul constantly campaign on abortion is just one more reason I am voting for Rep. Lee Zeldin,” Maron wrote.

USA TODAY columnist Ingrid Jacques
USA TODAY columnist Ingrid Jacques

And there’s Jennifer Sey, who was pushed out of her job as a Levi’s executive because of her advocacy for reopening schools during COVID-19. She recently observed on Twitter: “I'm prochoice. But when Dem candidates answer questions about inflation w/ 'but abortion' it demonstrates such gross disregard for the issues impacting people's lives.”

That’s a great point, and it’s one too many Democrats have dismissed.

By championing abortion without limits, turning it into an “economic” issue and avoiding other voter concerns, Democrats have erred – and succeeded in giving Republicans the upper hand.

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @Ingrid_Jacques

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As voters worry about inflation, Democrats obsess over abortion

Latest Stories

  • K-9 Officer Receives Final Radio Sign-Off as He Retires After 8 Years of Service

    Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted footage on October 28 described as showing the final radio sign-off for one of its K-9 officers, Justice, as the dog retired after eight years of service.In the footage, Justice is seen in shot as a dispatcher recounts his achievements during what is described as a “very successful career”.“Justice has had 215 apprehensions,” the speaker says, adding that he located 18.5 kilograms of marijuana, 695 grams of meth, 3.2 kilograms of hashish, three grams of heroin, 132.1 grams of cocaine, 41.3 grams of opioids, and 24.8 grams of ecstasy.“K-9 Justice, enjoy your well-deserved retirement,” the speaker says. Credit: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

    North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.” The statement said South Korea strongly condemns the launches, calling them “a grave provocation” that undermines regional peace and violates U.N. Security Council resolutions banning any ballistic activities by North Korea. The U.S. Indo Pacific Command said the launches highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of North Korea’s illicit nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th