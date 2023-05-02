Abortion announcement expected as NC GOP leaders to hold Tuesday press conference

With speculation mounting that Republican state lawmakers have reached a consensus on new abortion restrictions, top GOP leaders said they will hold a press conference Tuesday evening.

The offices of both House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said that they would hold a press conference at 6 p.m. in the press conference room of the General Assembly, once the House and Senate both concluded their Tuesday afternoon voting sessions.

Moore and Berger’s offices did not say what the press conference would be about, but the announcement comes after speculation all day Tuesday by advocacy groups that an agreement on new abortion legislation had been reached. The House, which was scheduled to convene at 4 p.m., later moved its session back by an hour to make time for the House Republican Caucus to meet.

Planned Parenthood’s local chapter said it was on “high alert” for potential abortion restrictions, and Triangle Abortion Access Coalition said it was preparing to bring supporters of abortion rights to the legislature on Wednesday.

In order to pass new restrictions into law, Republicans would need to override an almost certain veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Republicans were previously one seat short of being able to do that, but after Rep. Tricia Cotham switched parties and joined the GOP last month, they have the votes to do so all on their own.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the eventual votes in the House and Senate will fall exactly along party lines, since a small group of Democrats in the House have shown a willingness to vote with Republicans on key bills this session.

Asked about upcoming abortion legislation, Cooper told reporters after the Council of State meeting on May 2 that he has “concerns about restricting women’s reproductive freedom. We’ve heard all kinds of things. We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

