Abortion access, Trump’s sway and US democracy hang in balance in primaries

Polls are beginning to close in several states, where a series of consequential primary races will test Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican party, the future of abortion access and the fate of American democracy.

Tuesday’s marquee races are in Arizona, where Republicans are on the verge of tapping prominent election deniers to be their nominees in contests for governor, secretary of state and US Senate.

In the governor’s race, Kari Lake, a former news anchor who has built her campaign around misinformation about the 2020 election, has Trump’s backing and is in a tight contest with Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy real-estate developer who is endorsed by Mike Pence and the current Arizona governor, Doug Ducey. The winner is likely to take on Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s current secretary of state, who appears poised to win the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Down the ballot, Mark Finchem, a close ally of Trump who aggressively sought to overturn Arizona’s election results, is on the verge of clinching the GOP nomination to be secretary of state in a four-way primary. Trump has endorsed Finchem in the contest, which typically gets little attention, boosting him to the front of the field. If elected in November, Finchem would wield considerable power over elections in Arizona, including how ballots are counted and there is a loud alarm he could use that power to throw out an election result he doesn’t like, especially given his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 race.

Underscoring how deeply-embedded Trump’s election lies are among Republicans in Arizona, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that two politicians involved in the efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in the state worried the scheme could “appear treasonous”.

On the Democratic side, Adrian Fontes, the former top election official in Maricopa county, home to Phoenix, is vying for his party’s nomination against Reginald Bolding, the minority leader in the Arizona house of representatives.

And in the US Senate race, Blake Masters, who has embraced extreme anti-immigrant positions and is backed by Trump and the tech billionaire Peter Thiel, is the frontrunner to win the GOP nomination. He will face Senator Mark Kelly this fall, who ran unopposed.

In ruby red Kansas, pro-choice advocates were cautiously optimistic as votes were tallied in the first statewide abortion referendum of the post-Roe era. If approved, the measure would amend the Kansas constitution, eliminating the right to an abortion that is currently protected in it, paving the way for Republicans to pass new abortion restrictions in the state. Early returns showed the vote against amending the constitution in the lead.

The vote is viewed as a litmus test for the future of abortion access. And despite the vote taking place in a primary contest during a midterm election cycle when turnout tends to be low, early returns suggest the issue brought voters to the polls in high numbers.

There is also a key race in western Michigan, where the freshman congressman Peter Meijer is trying to fend off a challenge from John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official. Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans to back Trump’s impeachment and Trump has backed Gibbs in an act of retribution. Whoever wins the district will be in a competitive race in November. Democrats have faced criticism in recent weeks for trying to boost Gibbs, calculating that the more extreme candidate may be easier to beat in November.

Michigan Republicans nominated conservative media commentator Tudor Dixon, who has falsely said Trump won the state in 2020 and earned a late endorsement from the former president. She will take on Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon emerged as the party’s nominee after an extremely chaotic primary during which several candidates were disqualified and one was arrested for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

In Washington state, representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, both of whom voted to impeach Trump, are hoping to survive Trump-backed challengers.

In Missouri, Eric Schmitt, the state attorney general, prevailed in a competitive primary for an open US Senate seat. Schmitt trounced the state’s scandal-plagued former governor, Eric Greitens, who was attempting a political comeback. Both vied for Trump’s endorsement – and earned it – when the former president declined to choose between them. Instead Trump issued a statement on Monday announcing that he had endorsed “Eric” but did not specify which one.