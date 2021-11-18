‘Abolish’ Key West? Tallahassee’s message to ‘rogue’ cities is loud and clear | Editorial

We’re waiting for whoever crafted the mysterious document that’s been circulating in Tallahassee proposing to abolish the city of Key West to come out ad say, “Just kidding, guys.”

Because this is a joke, right?

No one in their right mind would ever file legislation to abolish a city that’s known worldwide and hand it over to county government. Right? (nervous laugh).

Because our lawmakers would never back legislation to tell cities and counties what to do or how to exist. They would never think of such thing, with the exception of one, or two or a bunch — we’ve lost count — of laws the Legislature has proposed over the years to strip away local governments’ authority.

They would never use their power in a state capital almost 650 miles away to retaliate against local decisions — like they did this year when they reversed voter-approved referendums that limited cruise ships at the Port of Key West. That was just about reining in “rogue municipalities,” to use the words of one of the key lawmakers behind the repeal, Rep. Spencer Roach.

Roach swears he has nothing to do with the document that resembles a bill draft to do away with the Southernmost City, according to FLKeysNews.com/Miami Herald. The draft has no sponsor name or a bill number but a former Key West lawmaker believes the Lee County Republican is behind it. We’re sure Roach would rather focus on things that affect his constituents such as the environmental degradation of the Caloosahatchee River.

The alleged bill draft might never be filed, making this all a prank. Whoever wrote this must get a kick from showing local officials the damage lawmakers can do with just one piece of legislation.

Power trips are hilarious.