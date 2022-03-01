All aboard the pup plane: N.L. SPCA chapters come together to move dogs into new homes

The Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA sent 35 dogs and puppies to Newfoundland on Saturday to find new homes with new owners. (Garrett Barry/CBC - image credit)

The Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA chapter has sent flights of dogs from Labrador to Newfoundland before, but for the very first time, with the help from other provincial chapters, they chartered their own flight to send pups to new homes.

The Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA sent 35 dogs and puppies to Gander and St. John's because the Labrador facility is overwhelmed, said vice-president Bonnie Learning.

"As we usually are, we're way over capacity and we're having a hard time moving them lately with regular flights because of reduced flights for the winter schedule," Learning said Monday.

Learning said the plan was satisfying in that it gives the animals a second chance at life and opens up some much-needed space at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay facility, which often relies on foster homes and a boarding shelter to help out when it gets too crowded.

Learning said some of the dogs have come out of very difficult situations, while others were surrendered by owners for various reasons.

Some had even found new homes before boarding the plane.

"We've been sending the information and pictures to Gander and St. John's, the animals that we wanted to send. So they've been reaching out to their approved applicants," said Learning.

"They'll probably still have applications coming in for the others that aren't adopted yet."

Pups have landed

In Gander on Monday it was all barks and tail wags.

Bonnie Harris, who manages the Gander-area branch, told CBC News it was a busy weekend leading up to the arrival of 15 dogs. Twenty went to St. John's.

"Just getting them into the shelter, and set up in their kennels and just the mess of having this many, it has been quite chaotic," Harris said.

But the situation in Gander is in stark contrast to that in Labrador. Harris said her facility generally sees only three or four dogs at a time, and they're quickly adopted.

She said it has been years since the Gander SPCA has been so busy, but doesn't expect the 15 new arrivals to stay in her shelter for very long. She said some have already found homes and there are about 30 more inquiries to look through.

"We're so glad that we could help out with the Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA and help these beautiful little creatures find their forever homes," Harris said.

"It's exciting, especially since we haven't had this in years."

