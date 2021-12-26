‘The New Abnormal’ Hosts Molly Jong-Fast & Andy Levy Ask and Answer 20 Stupid Questions

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Andy Levy has officially joined The Daily Beast podcast family as the new co-host for The New Abnormal, alongside Twitter sweetheart Molly Jong-Fast.

So in this post-Christmas bonus episode of The New Abnormal, Molly and producer Jesse Cannon ask Andy 20 random, interesting, and stupid questions, and his answers did not disappoint.

We know that he likes to chat politics (duh) and that he used to work for Fox—and actually liked Tucker Carlson back then (true story, but he doesn’t anymore.) But we wanted our listeners to get to know the guy gracing their favorite podcast even more.

He shares the most embarrassing thing he does, which happens to be singing a very strange song in the shower to help him remember to wash his face and also how many people he currently has blocked on Twitter (2,755, to be exact.)

Molly also shares some of her answers, too, including her political ideology in three words: “Be Like Mitch.”

Listen to hear his answers to all 20 questions and think of them every time he joins the pod.

To quote Molly in shows past: Welcome to TNA, Andy Levy!

