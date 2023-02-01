ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO intends to change the composition of the Executive Board

ABN AMRO announces anticipated changes to the composition of the Executive Board to strengthen its strategy execution.

ABN AMRO has posted a vacancy for a Chief Operations Officer (COO) in its Executive Board. The profile for the COO includes having primary responsibility for ABN AMRO’s bank-wide operational performance and for accelerating change management in close collaboration with the other Executive Board members. The COO will head the central management of operations, including the Detecting Financial Crime department. An executive search process for a new COO will be initiated.

Following the departure of Gerard Penning, former Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and member of the Executive Board, an executive search process has been initiated to find a CHRO. The new CHRO will no longer sit on the Executive Board and will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

The Employee Council has been asked for advice on the change in the composition and division of duties within the Executive Board.

ABN AMRO Press Office

Jarco de Swart

Senior Press Officer

pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com

+31 20 6288900 ABN AMRO Investor Relations

Ferdinand Vaandrager

Head of Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com

+31 20 6282282









This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)





Attachment



