ABN AMRO CFO Lars Kramer to step down on 30 April 2023

ABN AMRO
·1 min read
ABN AMRO
ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO CFO Lars Kramer to step down on 30 April 2023

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Lars Kramer, has decided to step down from his position and leave ABN AMRO on 30 April 2023 to pursue another opportunity outside ABN AMRO. The succession process of finding a new Chief Financial Officer has been initiated.

Robert Swaak, CEO of ABN AMRO: ‘I would like to thank Lars for his leadership and the hard work he has done for ABN AMRO. I see his leaving as a regretted loss for the bank, though at the same time I respect his choice to pursue this option outside our bank. Until his departure Lars will be fully committed to ABN AMRO to ensure a smooth transition. I wish him all the best on his future career path.”

Lars Kramer: ‘I am excited about this new opportunity in my career, but at the same time I will be sad to leave so many strong and dedicated professionals I’ve had the pleasure of working with. ABN AMRO has an inspiring purpose and a clear strategy, and I believe all the levers of success are present to deliver value for all our stakeholders. I am convinced that ABN AMRO will continue to be successful as a personal bank in the digital age.’

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900

ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
Head of Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282

 

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


 

Attachment


