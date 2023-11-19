Advertisement

Abmas hits game-winner as No. 19 Texas outlasts Louisville 81-80 in Empire Classic

  • Texas's Chendall Weaver reacts after teammate Max Abmas sinks the winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    1/6

    Texas Louisville Basketball

    Texas's Chendall Weaver reacts after teammate Max Abmas sinks the winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas's Max Abmas, left, puts up the wining shot over Louisville's Skyy Clark during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    2/6

    Texas Louisville Basketball

    Texas's Max Abmas, left, puts up the wining shot over Louisville's Skyy Clark during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas's Ze'Rik Onyema reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    3/6

    Texas Louisville Basketball

    Texas's Ze'Rik Onyema reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Louisville's Skyy Clark, right, tries to make a shot while falling as Texas's Tyrese Hunter, left, and Kadin Shedrick guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    4/6

    Texas Louisville Basketball

    Louisville's Skyy Clark, right, tries to make a shot while falling as Texas's Tyrese Hunter, left, and Kadin Shedrick guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Louisville's Skyy Clark, left, puts up a shot as Texas's Chendall Weaver defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    5/6

    Texas Louisville Basketball

    Louisville's Skyy Clark, left, puts up a shot as Texas's Chendall Weaver defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Louisville's Ty-Laur Johnson, top, drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    6/6

    Texas Louisville Basketball

    Louisville's Ty-Laur Johnson, top, drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas's Chendall Weaver reacts after teammate Max Abmas sinks the winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Texas's Max Abmas, left, puts up the wining shot over Louisville's Skyy Clark during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Texas's Ze'Rik Onyema reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Louisville's Skyy Clark, right, tries to make a shot while falling as Texas's Tyrese Hunter, left, and Kadin Shedrick guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Louisville's Skyy Clark, left, puts up a shot as Texas's Chendall Weaver defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Louisville's Ty-Laur Johnson, top, drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
LARRY FLEISHER
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Abmas hit a fallaway jumper at the buzzer as No. 19 Texas outlasted a stiff challenge from Louisville to earn an 81-80 victory Sunday in the Empire Classic.

In a game with 21 lead changes and 14 ties, Abmas gave the Longhorns (4-0) the dramatic win off a successful inbounds play.

Chandel Weaver inbounded to Kadin Shedrick, who quickly got the ball to Abmas. Abmas moved to the right side and released a shot over Skyy Clark that cleanly went in.

After making the shot, Abmas was mobbed by his teammates.

Before Abmas hit his dramatic shot, Louisville held an 80-78 lead on a 3-pointer by Clark with 81 seconds left. After Texas was called for a shot clock violation with 36 seconds left, Louisville also got called for a shot clock violation with seven seconds left to allow the Longhorns to win it.

Shedrick scored a career-high 27 points for Texas. Abmas added 14 as the Longhorns shot 46.3%.

Clark and Tre White scored 20 apiece for the Cardinals (2-2), who were unable to finish off their first win against a ranked team since beating Virginia Tech on Jan. 6, 2021.

Texas constantly got to the rim and shot 57.6% in the opening 20 minutes for a 41-38 lead. The Longhorns’ last seven shots were layups or dunks and they ended the half on a layup by Abmas following an errant pass by Ty-Laur Johnson.

Texas missed its first five shots of the second half and trailed 48-44 after Clark converted a 3-point play with 16:53 left. The Cardinals took a 52-50 lead on White’s reverse layup with 13:16 left and Texas held a 59-54 lead on a drive by Abmas with 9:36 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Shedrick constantly had his way inside with several dunks and easy baskets as he surpassed his previous career high of 20 set with Virginia in 2022 against Louisville

Louisville: The Cardinals brought constant energy as their bench was often engaged and hanging on every play.

UP NEXT:

Texas: Faces No. 5 UConn in Monday’s title game.

Louisville: Faces Indiana in Monday’s consolation game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball