ABM Supports ASM Global for a Healthy Return to Sports and Entertainment Facilities

ABM Industries Incorporated
·4 min read

ABM lends deep subject matter expertise to support ASM Global’s proprietary VenueShield reopening protocols and procedures

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today it has joined forces with ASM Global (ASM), the world’s leading venue management and services company, and other partners, to execute on ASM’s industry-leading VenueShield program. VenueShield is a comprehensive set of protocols and procedures that provide trusted protection for the live experience, based on critical healthcare insights and partnerships with leading sports and entertainment facility experts. The program will support the continued reopening of more than 325 ASM venues and client partners worldwide. The deal was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to leverage our expertise and solutions to help ASM enhance and scale their VenueShield reopening protocols,” said Billy Hatler, ABM Senior Vice President of Operations, Business & Industry - West Region. “ABM has been at the forefront of facility solutions since long before the pandemic. With guidance from our Expert Advisory Council and close adherence to CDC and other relevant agency guidance, we continue to leverage expertise from both inside and outside our organization to bring the greatest value to our clients.”

“Our shared commitment to providing the highest quality of service and delivering world-class experiences for our guests is at the core of this partnership,” said ASM Global Chairman Bob Newman. “We are pleased to have the experience and expertise of ABM contribute to our industry-leading VenueShield efforts as we continue to reopen ASM facilities around the world safely and successfully.”

ABM’s Expert Advisory Council advises on many aspects of ABM’s business, including ABM’s EnhancedClean™ program for surface disinfection and new EnhancedFacility™ program for improving indoor air quality. The Council, composed of both internal and external leading experts in infectious diseases and industrial hygiene, provides a third-party perspective to support ABM in the value it delivers to clients.

ABM remains vigilant in monitoring the most up-to-date safety, infection control and cleaning protocols recommended by global experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and others. ABM’s services have been deemed by applicable governmental authorities as “essential” to doing business during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. For more information about ABM service offerings for COVID-19, reach out to your local ABM representative, or visit ABM.com.

Connect with ABM

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.0 billion and more than 100,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world's leading provider of innovative venue services and live experiences. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, global leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues connect people through the unique power of live experiences. ASM Global's diverse portfolio of clients benefit from the company's depth of resources and unparalleled experience, expertise and creative problem-solving. Each day, the company's 61,000 passionate employees around the world deliver locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to deliver maximum results for venue owners and amazing experiences for guests. By consistently looking for new ways to envision, innovate and empower the spaces and places that bring people together, ASM Global elevates the human spirit while delivering the highest value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.asmglobal.com.

CONTACT

Media:
Alex Varjan
(646) 478-6364
alex.varjan@abm.com

Investor Relations & Treasury:
Susie A. Kim
(212) 297-9721
susie.kim@abm.com


