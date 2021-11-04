ABM Industries Names Paul Goldberg as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, announced today that Paul Goldberg has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. In this role, Goldberg will be responsible for all aspects of investor relations including working closely with the Company’s executive team to develop and lead investor communications around ABM’s strategy, initiatives, and performance as the company continues to execute on its long-term growth strategy.



Goldberg joins ABM with over 25 years of diverse investor relations and financial communications experience, most recently serving as the Global Head of Investor Relations and Communications at Atotech, a specialty chemical company that successfully completed its initial public offering earlier this year. Prior to that, Goldberg served as the Vice President of Investor Relations at Dover Corporation, a Fortune 500 diversified industrial manufacturer.

“Paul brings deep knowledge of capital markets, a demonstrated history of building and implementing successful investor relations programs, and a strong network of relationships across the investor community,” said Earl Ellis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We are delighted to have Paul join our team to help guide and convey our investor communications.”

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.0 billion and more than 100,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

David Gold

ir@abm.com

Media:

Michael Valentino

communication@abm.com



