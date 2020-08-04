ABM EnhancedClean™ Program Provides Roadmap for Businesses Getting Back to Work

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced that its EnhancedClean™ program (“EnhancedClean™”) is now available nationwide. Through this program, ABM offers peace of mind to clients and their employees, and health and safety benefits for the public.



EnhancedClean is a three-step approach that delivers healthy spaces with a certified disinfection process backed by experts. It is designed to help clients return to their facilities safely, navigate change and deliver assurance to their employees, customers and the public by demonstrating trustworthy cleaning and disinfection. The program includes consistent intervals of frequent high-touch point and broad disinfection, delivered by certified disinfection specialists.

“As states continue to reopen and try to stay open, effective virus protection is essential to helping people feel confident returning to offices, schools, airports and other public spaces. Facilities managers must demonstrate that they are doing everything they can to safeguard the health of their employees, tenants and visitors. EnhancedClean helps them do that,” said Rene Jacobsen, Chief Facilities Services Officer at ABM. “The EnhancedClean program is highly visible, from signage the moment you enter the building, to certified ABM staff in uniform, to the actions these individuals take every day, including frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces.”

EnhancedClean is effective in limiting the surface-based spread of not only the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, but also seasonal viruses and other common pathogens, by employing:

EPA Approved Disinfectants: All products used in EnhancedClean meet EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These disinfectants have also been proven to kill other human coronavirus types.



Electrostatic Sprayers: Designed to cover more surface area in less time, the periodic after-hours use of electrostatic sprayers goes beyond daily high-touch disinfection, especially for hard-to-reach surfaces.



Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Safety is of the utmost importance. Every EnhancedClean team member is equipped with the right PPE to get the job done safely.



Occupant Communication Signage Kits: ABM provides printed and digital signage to let people know disinfection is ongoing and to help promote hygiene and social practices that keep everyone healthy together, like social distancing, handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes and more.



Training and Certification: All ABM team members who deliver EnhancedClean services are thoroughly trained and tested. The EnhancedClean training program educates team members on proper disinfection processes and program delivery. Our program certification validates that EnhancedClean uses the right processes, supplies, trainings, and communications while being delivered by trained, knowledgeable team members.



New and Emerging Infection Control Technology: The EnhancedClean program is continually updated to reflect current best practices. ABM is also committed to expert vetting and piloting new and emerging technologies to deliver the best possible solutions to clients.

Last month, ABM announced its Expert Advisory Council, composed of leading experts in infectious disease and industrial hygiene ( click here to read the press release). This group advises many aspects of ABM’s business, including EnhancedClean, and provides independent, third-party perspective to support ABM in the value it delivers to clients. This includes continued efforts to maintain consistent, high quality standard operating practices; offer clients the latest equipment and technologies that have been vetted for efficacy; and equip its team members with best-in-class safety, training, and certifications.

ABM remains vigilant in monitoring the most current safety, infection control and cleaning protocols recommended by global experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Public Health England and others.

For more information, visit ABM.com/EnhancedClean .

