Will I be able to spend Christmas Day with my family? Coronavirus festive bubble rules explained

Britons could get up to five days of loosened restrictions over Christmas, under new proposals reportedly being considered by ministers (Shutterstock / Monkey Business Images)

Families will be allowed to reunite across the UK over Christmas under a five-day relaxation of coronavirus rules.

The Government and devolved administrations signed off on the plans on Tuesday evening, with Michael Gove saying they would offer “hope for families and friends” after a difficult year of restrictions.

Despite the agreed four-nation approach, there will continue to be some minor adjustments. Each administration will clarify their own tweaks over the coming days.

So how long will the easing of the rules last? And how will they affect families? Here’s everything we know so far.

Will people be allowed to see their families at Christmas?

Yes. Three households will be able to mix indoors as part of a temporary “Christmas bubble” between December 23 and 27.

Those travelling to and from Northern Ireland will be given an additional day either side to allow for longer journey times.

Children under 18 whose parents live apart can be a part of both parents’ bubbles if they chose to form different groupings.

There will be no size limit on any one bubble, so do not worry if you have a big family, provided you all live within a maximum of three households.

This means that children who have flown the nest may not all be able to return home to their parents if three or more of them live separately.

However, university students returning from halls at the end of term will automatically form part of their family household. Although the rules may vary in other administrations when detailed regulations are published.

In addition, people aged over 65 in care homes will not be able to join their families for Christmas.

Three households will be able to mix indoors under the new rules AFP

Where can people meet?

Members of a bubble can meet in the following three locations:

Each other’s homes;

At a place of worship;

In an outdoor public space or garden.

People will not be entitled to get together in pubs or restaurants.

Restrictions on hospitality will continue to apply, depending on an area’s specific tier.

Can I have different bubbles on different days?

Story continues

No. The bubbles must remain fixed throughout the five-day period.

This means you will not be able to meet with two households on Christmas Day then spend Boxing Day with a different two.

Households cannot belong to multiple bubbles either. In other words, the same three groups must stick together.

That said, if you live in England and have already formed a support bubble with another household, this counts as one household.

This means you and your support bubble can join with two other households in a Christmas bubble.

Can I visit family in other parts of the UK?

Yes. Travel restrictions will be lifted to allow people to visit loved-ones anywhere in the UK.

However, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has warned the public to “look very carefully” at how they will get home for the festive period.

He warned that many transport networks will be running with limited capacity due to social distancing and planned engineering works, so urged people to consider staying put.

Can we hug?

Yes. Bubble members will not be required to follow social-distancing while they are together.

However, people are still advised to exercise caution when around vulnerable loved-ones.

People are also advised to reduce unnecessary contact with those they do not live with in the two weeks before they join a bubble.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged families to make a “personal judgment” about the risk of who they form a bubble with or if they visit elderly relatives.

In a video statement posted after the devolved agreement was reached, he said: “Wherever you are in the country I urge you to keep up the incredible effort that you and everyone else have been making to keep pushing the virus down.

“Of course all this means that this year Christmas will be different. Many of us are longing to spend time with family and friends irrespective of our faith or background. And yet we can’t afford to throw caution to the wind.

“The virus doesn’t know it’s Christmas and we must all be careful.”

He added: “I know this doesn’t equate to a normal Christmas and it won’t work for everyone and it is up to each of us to think carefully about how we use this special time-limited dispensation.”

All four UK nations have agreed that from the 23rd to the 27th of December, you will be able to form a Christmas bubble of no more than three households.

https://t.co/5qLRcLBP8W pic.twitter.com/boonZD27Q8 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 24, 2020

What about New Year’s Eve? Will the rules be relaxed again then?

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the festive relaxation of the rules will not be extended to cover New Year's Eve.

She stressed: “We know that for some, contact with friends and family is crucial during this time as isolation and loneliness can hit people especially hard over the Christmas period. The ‘bubble’ approach aims to reduce this impact.

“But we must be clear, there cannot be any further relaxation of measures for Hogmanay.

"Even this short relaxation will give the virus a chance to spread. Our priority is to suppress transmission of Covid-19 and reduce the risk to the vulnerable and those who have spent so long shielding – and that involves abiding by the rules.

"Just because you can mix with others indoors over this time, that doesn’t mean you have to. If you choose to stick with the rules as they are, then you will be continuing the hard work to beat this virus and prevent its spread.”

What happens after December 27 then?

Experts have repeatedly warned that any relaxation of restrictions will lead to a rise in infection rates, meaning a toughening up of restrictions may be necessary at the start of next year.

So it’s going to be a long, dark January in lockdown then?

Not necessarily.

Calum Semple, professor of child health and outbreak medicine at Liverpool University, has said that while some restrictions might be needed after the festive period, these might not need to be “draconian”.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, Prof Semple, who is a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), agreed with estimates that every day of relaxation would require five days of tighter restrictions.

But he added: “I think in the round it’s right, but it shouldn’t be seen that it is going to be draconian restrictions, it’s just going to prolong restrictions and higher-level restriction for some areas."

Read More

Christmas ‘bubble’ celebrations ‘to bring hope after hard year’

Xmas: Three families can mix inside for five days - but not in the pub

Christmas travel warning as millions expected to visit family

UK Covid death toll surges by 608 in jump of 119 on last Tuesday