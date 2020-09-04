Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin to meet at Global Life Park

(Stats Perform) - The first FCS "conference" matchup has been scheduled for this fall.

Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin have scheduled an Oct. 24 game at Global Life Park, the Texas Rangers' former stadium in Arlington, although it won't count in the Southland Conference standings.

Last month, the Southland was the 11th of all 13 FCS conferences to postpone league competition this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the intent of shifting the season to the spring semester. Neither Abilene Christian nor SFA intends to participate in the spring schedule.

"The game in Arlington provides our highly supportive alumni base in the Metroplex an opportunity to see the Wildcats play in their own backyard," Abilene Christian athletic director Allen Ward said Friday. "The players and coaches are excited about facing a familiar rival in a new space for football, but one with so much Texas sports history for fans."

Abilene Christian went 5-7 last season, posting a 31-24 double-overtime win over Stephen F. Austin, which finished 3-9.

Abilene Christian finalized an eight-game schedule by also announcing four other new games: at home versus sub-Division I programs Angelo State (Nov. 7) and Arizona Christian (Nov. 14) and on the road against two first-time opponents, Mercer (Oct. 31) and Virginia (Nov. 21).