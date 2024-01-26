Abigail Spencer Credits Meghan Markle's 'Loveliness' as One Force Behind “Suits”' Resurgence 4 Years Post-Finale

In November 2023, Markle called the legal drama "everlasting" while reacting to its "wild" comeback on Netflix

Monica Schipper/Getty, Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Abigail Spencer and Meghan Markle

Abigail Spencer says Meghan Markle's sparkle is one undeniable factor behind Suits' record breaking comeback.

During her appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the Extended Family star, 42, shared her "layered" opinions about the legal drama's massive resurgence and the newfound intrigue the Duchess of Sussex, 42, has given the series.

"I think there's several different things," she said of the show's renewed interest. "And also Meghan's loveliness, you know, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show."

Related: Sarah Rafferty Shares the Suits Cast's Group Chat Reaction to the Show's Resurgence: 'Wait, What?!' (Exclusive)

Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Meghan Markle on 'Suits'

Spencer added that the resurgence may be in part because of Markle's 2022 Netflix docuseries with her husband Prince Harry. The actress theorized that Suits, which shares the same platform, may be boosted by the streamer's algorithm.

"Also during the strike, there wasn't anything else," she continued. "You know, Netflix repositioned it, so I think there is something to positioning on Netflix and when other things aren't being made, it commands your attention, but it has to be great for people to watch it."



Related: Meghan Markle's Former Suits Costars' Group Chat Is 'Insane Right Now' — but They 'Don't Have Her Number'

Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty The cast of 'Suits'

Suits, which ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, starred Markle, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman. Late last summer, the series drew new (and repeated) viewership on Netflix — as the streaming platform currently houses eight of nine seasons of the legal drama.

At the time of its debut on the streamer, Nielsen reported that the drama, which originally aired on the USA Network, set a new record as the most-viewed acquired streaming title nearly four years after its series finale after racking up 3 billion viewing minutes within its first week.



Story continues

Related: Patrick J. Adams Says He's 'Ready to Suit Up Again' for a Reboot — and Weighs In on If He Thinks Meghan Markle Will Join

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

In November 2023, Markle — who starred as Rachel Zane on the show for seven seasons, ending her run in 2018 ahead of her marriage Prince Harry — reacted to the news herself as she said the series was “great to work on.”

“Such a great cast and crew, we had a really fun time,” she told Variety at the outlet’s Power of Women event.

She said the streaming numbers were “wild” but credited the show for how well it held up over time.



“It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” said Markle. “But good shows are everlasting.”

Adams, Macht, Rafferty and Gina Torres recently reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes as they presented the cast of Succession with the award for best drama series. Macht and Adams were also seen on the carpet wearing matching tuxedos.

Suits fans will see the actors come together again when Adams and Rafferty, Dulé Hill and show creator Aaron Korsh take part in a reunion panel during ATX Television Festival, which takes place from May 30 to June 2 in Austin, Texas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Suits can be streamed on Netflix.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.