Abigail Heringer Is The First Hearing Impaired 'Bachelor' Contestant

Abigail Heringer made a big impression on night one of Matt James season of The Bachelor.

Abigail was born deaf and wears cochlear implants for her hearing impairment.

She's an accomplished golfer and works as a financial manager.

Season 25 of The Bachelor features leading man Matt James. He's making history as the first Black Bachelor and has a record number of women vying for his heart. Bachelor Nation knows it's really all about the ladies, anyway.

Among the 32 bachelorettes cast, only one can win the coveted first impression rose. It takes more than an OTT entrance to make this Bachelor swoon, ladies. That bloom went to Abigail Heringer, 25, on night one. She and Matt hit it off immediately, but she hasn't gotten much screen time since. While the cameras have been honed in on the drama brewing among the other ladies (*cough* Queen Victoria *cough*), Abigail has kept up her connection with Matt behind the scenes.

According to legendary Bachelor spoilers blogger Reality Steve and host Chris Harrison, keep your eye on Abigail, who is poised to become a fan favorite and go far this season.



Get to know the Oregon native who's stealing Matt's heart.

Abigail is a proud Oregonian.

She joined the Bachelor franchise from Portland, Oregon, but she grew up in Beaverton, Oregon. She's a big fan of her home state, according to her ABC bio.

"Abigail is a beautiful soul from the Pacific Northwest who says that nothing makes her happier than enjoying a cold local microbrew on a beautiful Oregon day."



Abigail works as a client financial manager.

Abigail is a financial manager at the Opus Agency. She's been working in the industry since she graduated from Linfield College in 2017 with a B.S. in finance. She was furloughed from her job, giving her time for the application process (which included a background check, a psychological exam, and medical testing) and filming.



Matt is a real estate broker and entrepreneur, so their career paths have some common ground.

Abigail applied for The Bachelor on a whim and opened up about her disability.

In her application, Abigail included info about her lifelong hearing impairment. "I was surprised she was willing to share her story about her hearing loss," her mom Suzie Heringer told the Statesman Journal. "It's something she usually doesn't talk much about." She added: "With her disability, if that can impact one other person, it's worth sharing the story."

Abigail has had cochlear implants since she was two years old. "Having a hearing impairment never stopped Abigail from living her life to the fullest," according to her ABC bio.



Opening up the producers during casting was one thing, but sharing it with Matt was scary for Abigail.

It's time to have the tough convos on #TheBachelor, all-new tonight! pic.twitter.com/OKAN8nPaGa — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 1, 2021

Abigail is close to her family.

Her parents still live in her hometown, and she has three siblings, per Statesman Journal. "She loves being outdoors, and when she’s not working, she loves to spend time with family whom she says bring out the best side of her," according to her bio.

Abigail's into hiking and sharing all the gorgeous views on the 'gram.

Abigail lives with her older sister Rachel, who's an account manager for an insurance company in Portland, the Statesman Journal reported. Her dad, Weston Heringer III, works as a pediatric dentist.

She also has two younger brothers. Alistair is a freshman at Oregon State University, and Stuart is a high school senior who attends Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota.

Abigail is an accomplished golfer, among other interests.

She's no slouch on the fairway and "loves to spend her free time golfing with her grandparents." In fact, Abigail competed and almost won the state championship in 2013 when she was a senior in high school.

And, she's a big Calvin Harris fan, "because his beats slap." It's hard to argue with that.

Overall, she seems pretty chill on-screen and IRL. "Abigail is easygoing, laid-back, always down to have fun, and ready to find the man of her of her dreams," per her bio. "Abigail’s favorite way to approach a guy is by 'accidentally bumping into them.'" It sure seems like that tactic paid off with Matt on night one.

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin - Getty Images

Abigail's mom sent her off for filming with wise advice.

Her family supported her but didn't have high expectations for the process. "I jokingly told her to remember her grandparents will be watching. I know that will stick with her," Abigail's mom told Statesman Journal. "To be honest. I don't think this is a great way to meet your forever person."

Does Abigail win Matt's heart and final rose? (SPOILER ALERT)

Reality Steve has high hopes for Abigail this season. "She will no doubt be a fan favorite." But, she doesn't end up with the final rose. Matt sends Abigail home before hometowns, according to Steve's spoiler intel.

