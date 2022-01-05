Abigail Breslin hits back at fan who called her a loser for wearing a mask after her dad died of Covid

Abigail Breslin has hit out at a fan who called her a “pathetic loser” for wearing a mask while riding a roller coaster in Las Vegas.

“Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?” an Instagram user commented on the 25-year-old actor’s photo.

The Little Miss Sunshine actor replied back saying: “That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid.”

“You can kindly go f*** off now,” she added.

In another post, Breslin shared more comments made by the troll who called her father “weak” and a fan who came to her defence.

“Would love if you could all report this person. To say my dad died because he was ‘weak’ is something I will not tolerate,” she wrote in the post, thanking the user who defended her.

Breslin’s father Michael passed away in February 2021 after contracting Covid.

At the time, she had posted five images of her father, along with a lengthy caption that she said was “hard to write.”

“At 6:32pm EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye,” Breslin wrote in the post.

She added that her father was “a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things.”

Finishing the emotional post, Breslin wrote: “And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada ... Love, yours forever, Abs.”