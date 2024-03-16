Abigail Breslin on 'Fun' Married Life: 'I Get to Hang Out with My Best Friend All the Time' (Exclusive)

The actress also told PEOPLE exclusively that she and husband Ira Kunyansky are “big gamers”

Robin L Marshall/Getty Ira Kunyansky and Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin is loving married life!

The actress, 27, spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about enjoying married life with her husband and “best friend” Ira Kunyansky as she attended Clarins’ Multi-active product launch party in Los Angeles, California, on Friday.

“I get to hang out with my best friend all the time, which is really fun,” Breslin said. “I hate that he takes the blankets and doesn't keep his sink clean enough, that's my biggest issue, but my best thing is that he is my best friend and I love going to hang out with him for the rest of my life."

Olivia Wong/Getty Breslin gave an update on married life to PEOPLE on Friday

Related: Abigail Breslin Wishes New Husband Ira Kunyansky a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'

Breslin also confessed that she and her husband are “big gamers," noting: “We love going to arcades together."

“And we also are very obsessed with Dateline and 2020. So we love watching any murder mystery things together,” the My Sister’s Keeper star continued. “There's this YouTube channel called the ‘Impossible Channel’ and we watch all of the creepy videos online."

"Most people get creeped out, but we fall asleep through that," she added. “So it's like we're creepy together. We're just creepy people."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF Breslin and Kunyansky tied the knot in January 2023

Breslin and Kunyansky tied the knot on Jan. 28, 2023, after nearly a year of being engaged. The pair began dating in April 2017.

Following their nuptials, Breslin posted an Instagram photo of herself and Kunyansky on the dance floor at their wedding reception. “01.28.23❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend,” she wrote at the time, adding, “❤️all u need is love❤️."

The actress later made her red carpet debut with her new husband in February 2023 as the pair attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival together.



Story continues

Related: Abigail Breslin Says Late Dad Would Be 'So Proud' of Brothers as She Remembers Them Walking Her Down Aisle

In January, Kunyansky marked his and Breslin’s first wedding anniversary with a post dedicated to his wife. "Happy 1 year wedding anniversary my beautiful angel @abbienormal9 LOVE YOU ❤️🏆❤️," he wrote, sharing photos of himself and Breslin on Instagram.



Breslin paid tribute to her husband the next month in a birthday post, writing, "HAPPY 32ND BDAY to the best husband and person I know❤️❤️❤️. I love you my babekin!!!!!!"



Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images Abigail Breslin.

During the skincare event on Friday, Breslin told PEOPLE that she has been lucky that she has "good skin."

"I have pretty, knock on wood, good skin," she explained. "But even with good skin, you have to maintain it, you have to work. And I do like Clarins because it's very lightweight — it's clean, it's fresh and it doesn't clog your pores like some other skincare."

As for when she feels most beautiful, Breslin detailed, "[When] I do a really hard workout and I shower afterwards. I have like no makeup on and my hair is wet and I feel like me again. That's when I feel the best."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.