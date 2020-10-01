Abhishek Bachchan Had A Thoughtful Response To A Twitter User Who Called Him 'Jobless'

Abhishek Bachchan is used to getting trolled on Twitter. The hate is often directed at his privilege and the oft repeated notion that despite being Amitabh Bachchan’s son and getting several acting opportunities, he hasn’t been able to make a significant mark in Hindi cinema.

So when a Twitter user said “Aren’t you still gonna be jobless” when Bachchan Jr shared the news of cinemas in India opening from October 15, he had a thoughtful response wherein the actor engaged with the flippant tweet.

He said:

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

After that, another Twitter user, Abhishek Saha, asked him, how did the actor manage to get work after the failure of his superhero film, Drona. To which Bachchan said,

I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. जब तक जीवन है , संघर्ष है। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Predictably, the unexpected humility caught Twitter by surprise.

This is the kind of positivity that I want to achieve in my life.



And it's not an easy task, in fact, it is very very very hard! https://t.co/F8ubHd84Qd — TheChief (@NeutralNutella) October 1, 2020

Absolutely @juniorbachchan. One needs to fight till the end and not give up. As long as there’s hope there’s life. https://t.co/M1x00bjbJs — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) October 1, 2020

Always, always handling trolls so elegantly. https://t.co/gjnXs6iqhu — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) October 1, 2020

I’ve trolled him in the past but he really seems like a nice person. Let’s not be nasty to...

