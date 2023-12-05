Aberfan: Schools forced to lock down in south Wales town as armed police hunt suspect after woman stabbed

Armed police were called to Moy Road in Aberfan, South Wales (Google Maps)

Several schools in a south Wales town were forced into lockdown on Tuesday as armed police responded to a “serious” assault where a woman was stabbed.

Police were called to the scene on Moy Road in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil, just before 9.10am. They said a 29-year-old woman was stabbed and armed officers were still searching for a suspect.

South Wales Police said in a statement on Facebook: “Emergency services are responding to a serious assault that took place on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr just before 9.10am this morning.

"Armed officers are in the area, and we request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident."

The local council said a number of schools and educational facilities in the area were in “precautionary” lockdown as police responded to the incident.

Paramedics said critical care was provided to one person at the scene before they were rushed to a major hospital in Cardiff.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene where advanced critical care support was delivered by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.

"We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

Greenfield School, a special needs school, said all perimeter gates have been locked and pupils were being kept indoors in a message to parents.

The Trinity Childcare and Family Centre has also locked its doors, with all staff and children safe inside.

The Wellbeing community centre has also said it is closed until further notice.

Gerald Jones, MP for Merthyr Tydfil & Rhymney, posted on X, saying: "I have spoken to police regarding a serious incident in Aberfan this morning.

He added: "You may see an increased police presence in the area and I’d encourage everyone to co-operate with police officers as they deal with the incident."