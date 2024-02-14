Aberdeen 3-3 Motherwell: Hosts come from three goals down in Scottish Premiership classic

Aberdeen pulled off a miraculous comeback as they came from three goals down to rescue a dramatic draw with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons looked dead and buried as they gifted their visitors three goals before the half-hour mark, with Theo Bair scoring twice and Adam Devine netting the third.

A swift double substitution from manager Neil Warnock changed everything, with Duk scoring seconds after his introduction and Stefan Gartenmann slotting another before half-time.

Duk got his second and Aberdeen's third just five minutes into the second half before Bojan Miovski had a strike ruled out for offside.

Motherwell also had a potential winner ruled out by Kevin Clancy after VAR intervened following Harry Paton's close-range effort.

Motherwell move up to seventh, while Aberdeen remain ninth, with both sides on 26 points.

Eyebrows were raised when Warnock named only three defenders - and one natural centre-half - in his starting XI and they came undone after only three minutes when Shayden Morris fouled Georgie Gent in the box.

Bair slammed the penalty home and tucked his second away with similar aplomb. Georgie Gent put in a fantastic cross into the corridor of uncertainty, where Bair waited to snaffle up the chance.

Aberdeen looked stunned and Stuart Kettlewell's side took full advantage. Blair Spittal had a shot blocked on the edge of the area, only for Devine to ghost in and prod past goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Warnock said he is willing to makes changes if things go wrong - and he was true to his word as Dante Polvara and Morris were hooked for Angus MacDonald and Duk.

Thirty seconds later, the latter had scored. From a throw on the right, Miovski found his strike partner and Duk took one touch to set himself, and tickled the ball past Liam Kelly with his second.

Pittodrie roared and, six minutes later, roared again. Connor Barron whipped in a brilliant cross that was flicked on at the front post. Goalkeeper Liam Kelly made a save, but it came straight to Gartenmann, who tucked home at the back post.

Aberdeen started the second half in the same vein and it did not take long for Duk to score. Graeme Shinnie swung a big cross in and Duk beat Devine in the air to nod in off the back post.

Both sides traded chances and Miovski had the ball in the back of the net after deflecting a cross in off his knee. He was flagged offside immediately, but the replay showed it was very tight.

It wasn't the last time VAR Steven MacLean would get involved.

Motherwell thought they had pinched a winner when Harry Paton diverted home from close range after Aberdeen fluffed clearing a corner, but VAR saw a foul on Jamie McGrath in the build-up and the hosts were granted a reprieve.

Player of the Match - Georgie Gent

Well soft centre exposed as Warnock wizardry rescues draw - analysis

It looked for all the world that Motherwell were about to win away in the league for the first time since September.

They were at their very best, ripping apart an experimental Aberdeen XI.

Then Warnock intervened. His substitutions were perfect, strengthening Aberdeen's core and attacking the weak Motherwell back-line.

At 3-1, it seemed inevitable Aberdeen would level and eventually they did. A winner? Somehow not.

A win for either would have put them seventh, a point behind Dundee. Both may come to regret not finding a final, fatal blow.

What's next?

Aberdeen host Hibernian on Saturday, while Motherwell visit Hearts (both 15:00 GMT).