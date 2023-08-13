Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic: Champions overcome spirited hosts for second straight win

Kyogo Furuhashi made no mistake after being presented with the chance to put Celtic 2-1 up

Champions Celtic held off a spirited Aberdeen to make it two wins out of two in the Scottish Premiership.

Liel Abada scored the visitors' opener after VAR overturned an offside decision but Bojan Miovski levelled from close range.

Kyogo Furuhashi pounced on a dreadful defensive lapse by Nicky Devlin to fire Celtic back in front and Matt O'Riley sealed victory late on.

Aberdeen threatened through Leighton Clarkson's shot wide at 2-1 and remain on one point after two games.

Celtic had come close through Kyogo's chip wide by the time Abada converted Daizen Maeda's header off O'Riley's free-kick. Replays showed Abada had been played onside by Dante Polvara.

Graeme Shinnie headed over and Ryan Duncan's shot suffered the same fate as the Dons pressed, but Luis 'Duk' Lopes' pace outstripped Cameron Carter-Vickers as he latched on to Duncan's pass to set up Miovski for a tap in.

Parity was short lived, though, as Devlin headed back towards Aberdeen's goal, where Kyogo was all on his own to strike. Goalkeeper Kelle Roos then denied Abada and O'Riley from a free-kick to keep the home side in the game, just.

And it almost paid dividends as Miovski burrowed and harried defenders to set up Polvara, whose shot was deflected wide.

Kyogo fired over from substitute Reo Hatate's cross after the break and Devlin atoned for his earlier error with a last-ditch clearance to prevent a Maeda goal.

And, after Clarkson's chance and Maeda being denied by Roos when clean through, sub Yang Hyun-jun set up O'Riley in the six-yard box for the clincher.

Player of the match - Matt O'Riley

After a goalscoring start to his season last week, O'Riley played a big part in Celtic's opener and confidently netted the third

Celtic negotiate tricky first away day - analysis

In a game of counter attacks, Aberdeen gave as good as they got with Miovski and Duk troubling the Celtic defence and getting the right kind of support from midfield.

One moment that got supporters off their feet was Ester Sokler being taken out by goalkeeper Joe Hart after latching on to a long ball, but the Aberdeen substitute was offside.

The Dons were vulnerable to the break themselves, though, and Celtic could have made more of their possession in wide areas.

After some uncomfortable first-half moments, Celtic sent on Hatate and Stephen Welsh in place of David Turnbull and Carter-Vickers for the second period and had more control of the play.

However, Hatate soon limped off, giving summer signing Odin Thiago Holm a run out for the final 20 minutes, with Yang making an impact as Abada's replacement.

More to follow.