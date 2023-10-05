Aberdeen spirits high for Euro mission

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

It may have started raining in Aberdeen this afternoon, but that will do little to dampen the spirits and confidence the Dons are taking into tonight's game.

While their last European outing, in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt, delivered no points it has proved invaluable in kickstarting their season.

The exceptionally high level of performance Barry Robson's side produced that night has undoubtedly provided the catalyst for them to kick on domestically - three wins on the spin is testament to that.

Robson will be hoping it can also spur them on to European success, starting tonight.

That match in Frankfurt showed Aberdeen can mix it at this level.

Yes, HJK Helsinki will be a tough nut to crack, but as Nicky Devlin said, the Pittodrie side are not just in the Conference League to make up the numbers. They are there to make an impact and those comments would certainly be backed up if they can get the victory tonight.